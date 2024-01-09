4 Songs You Didn’t Know Jimmy Page Played On Before Led Zeppelin

Jimmy Page will always be known for his work with Led Zeppelin. But, even before he helped form that legendary outfit, he was making major waves in the music industry. Find four songs you may not have known Page played on before his time with Zeppelin, below.

1. “I Can’t Explain” (The Who)

We’re starting strong with Page’s contribution to a Who hit, “I Can’t Explain.” Though Page’s distinctive bluesy playing isn’t the focal point of this song (that would be Pete Townshend’s lead guitar) it’s worth noting. Not every guitarist can boast of having contributed to two major rock groups. Clearly, he was destined for greatness if The Who tapped him for session work.

2. “Beck’s Bolero” (Jeff Beck)

The personnel list for “Beck’s Bolero” feels almost too star-studded to be true. Jeff Beck, John Paul Jones, Keith Moon, and Page all contributed their respective instruments to this track. Page is on support duty again, but with Beck at the helm, you can’t be mad at that arrangement. It’s not as front-and-center as his work with Zeppelin, but Page manages to shine in this track.

3. “Season of the Witch” (Donovan)

Page played on quite a few Donovan songs, but unarguably the most popular is “Season of the Witch.” There is quite a bit of ambiance happening in this song. That atmosphere is partially built by Page and his instrument. The warbly vocal line is likely what listeners focus on when tuning into this track, but next time, try lending your ear to what’s happening in the background–it won’t disappoint.

4. “With a Little Help From My Friends” (Joe Cocker)

Though nothing could beat the Beatles’ original version, Joe Cocker made a strong showing with his cover of “With a Little Help From My Friends.” A highlight of this cover is Page’s guitar line. The guitarist goes a little bit over the top, but it works nonetheless.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)