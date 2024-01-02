4 Iconic Willie Nelson Collaborations That Will Make You Love the Country Singer Even More

The 90-year-old, Abbott, Texas-born Willie Nelson has done it all. Coming up, he was a radio DJ in places like the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Later, he became one of the most iconic country songwriters of all time. In between, he worked with many of the world’s top singers, writers, and performers. There’s a reason he brings a smile to anyone’s face who lays eyes on him.

Here below, we wanted to celebrate the timeless artist (and his ol’ beat up acoustic guitar Trigger) with a sonic walk down memory lane, reliving several of Nelson’s most legendary collaborations. So, without further ado, dear reader, let’s do just that.

1. “Heartland,” Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan

Written by Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan

This song, written by two icons in Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, was released Nelson’s 1993 album, Across the Borderline, which featured other collaborations with big name artists like Paul Simon, Kris Kristofferson, Sinéad O’Connor, and Bonnie Raitt. It’s a song about the divisions between those with money and those who grow the crops. And on the farmer-sympathetic track, Nelson sings,

There’s a home place under fire

Tonight in the heartland

And the bankers are taking my home

And my land from me



There’s a big achin’ hole in my chest

Now, where my heart was

And a hole in the sky

Where God used to be

2. “I Can Get off on You,” Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings

Written by Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings

This song, written by Nelson and longtime friend and collaborator Waylon Jennings, comes from the 1978 duet album between the two artists, Waylon & Willie. The acoustic-driven track includes the two singing in unison, offering a jaunty, fun vibe. Together, the two country stars sing,

Take back the weed, take back the cocaine baby

Take back the pills, take back the whiskey too

I don’t need them now, your love was all I was after

I’ll make it now, I can get off on you

3. “Angel Eyes,” Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris

Written by Rodney Crowell

This song, written by country music artist Rodney Crowell, appeared on Emmylou Harris’ 1979 Christmas album, Light of the Stable. Later, though, a duet version with Nelson appeared on the soundtrack for the 1980 film, Honeysuckle Rose. Together, the two sing,

Bear with us bear so alone

Thin lines you’ve been living on

Are so close to the danger zone

Angel eyes angel eyes

Tell me what would we’re doin’

Without the light from angel eyes

4. “Lay Me Down,” Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn

Written by Mark Marchetti

This song duet, written by Mark Marchetti, is the concluding track on Loretta Lynn’s 2016 record, Full Circle. The sweet-sounding, acoustic-driven track is about a life well-lived and also one of hard work. The conceit of the song is that all of the troubles, all of the questions, all of the things in life that shape us will dissolve and go away when we pass away. The two sing,

I raised my head and set myself

In the eye of the storm, in the belly of a whale

My spirit stood on solid ground

I’ll be at peace when they lay me down

When I was a child, I cried

Until my needs were satisfied

My needs have grown up, pound for pound

I’ll be at peace when they lay me down

When they lay me down someday

My soul will rise, then fly away

This old world will turn around

I’ll be at peace when they lay me down

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

