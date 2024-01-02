4 Iconic Willie Nelson Collaborations That Will Make You Love the Country Singer Even More

The 90-year-old, Abbott, Texas-born Willie Nelson has done it all. Coming up, he was a radio DJ in places like the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Later, he became one of the most iconic country songwriters of all time. In between, he worked with many of the world’s top singers, writers, and performers. There’s a reason he brings a smile to anyone’s face who lays eyes on him.
Videos by American Songwriter
Here below, we wanted to celebrate the timeless artist (and his ol’ beat up acoustic guitar Trigger) with a sonic walk down memory lane, reliving several of Nelson’s most legendary collaborations. So, without further ado, dear reader, let’s do just that.
[Watch Willie Nelson & Family Now on Paramount Plus]
1. “Heartland,” Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan
Written by Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan
This song, written by two icons in Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, was released Nelson’s 1993 album, Across the Borderline, which featured other collaborations with big name artists like Paul Simon, Kris Kristofferson, Sinéad O’Connor, and Bonnie Raitt. It’s a song about the divisions between those with money and those who grow the crops. And on the farmer-sympathetic track, Nelson sings,
There’s a home place under fire
Tonight in the heartland
And the bankers are taking my home
And my land from me
There’s a big achin’ hole in my chest
Now, where my heart was
And a hole in the sky
Where God used to be
2. “I Can Get off on You,” Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings
Written by Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings
This song, written by Nelson and longtime friend and collaborator Waylon Jennings, comes from the 1978 duet album between the two artists, Waylon & Willie. The acoustic-driven track includes the two singing in unison, offering a jaunty, fun vibe. Together, the two country stars sing,
Take back the weed, take back the cocaine baby
Take back the pills, take back the whiskey too
I don’t need them now, your love was all I was after
I’ll make it now, I can get off on you
[RELATED: American Songwriter January/February Cover Story: Sheryl Crow Pours Honesty and Vulnerability into Her Music—“Telling the Truth Feels Instinctual”]
3. “Angel Eyes,” Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris
Written by Rodney Crowell
This song, written by country music artist Rodney Crowell, appeared on Emmylou Harris’ 1979 Christmas album, Light of the Stable. Later, though, a duet version with Nelson appeared on the soundtrack for the 1980 film, Honeysuckle Rose. Together, the two sing,
Bear with us bear so alone
Thin lines you’ve been living on
Are so close to the danger zone
Angel eyes angel eyes
Tell me what would we’re doin’
Without the light from angel eyes
4. “Lay Me Down,” Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn
Written by Mark Marchetti
This song duet, written by Mark Marchetti, is the concluding track on Loretta Lynn’s 2016 record, Full Circle. The sweet-sounding, acoustic-driven track is about a life well-lived and also one of hard work. The conceit of the song is that all of the troubles, all of the questions, all of the things in life that shape us will dissolve and go away when we pass away. The two sing,
I raised my head and set myself
In the eye of the storm, in the belly of a whale
My spirit stood on solid ground
I’ll be at peace when they lay me down
When I was a child, I cried
Until my needs were satisfied
My needs have grown up, pound for pound
I’ll be at peace when they lay me down
When they lay me down someday
My soul will rise, then fly away
This old world will turn around
I’ll be at peace when they lay me down
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.