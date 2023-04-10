Top 10 Jam Band Songs Live from the ’90s

In the ’90s, a song could go on forever. In fact, there might be some jam bands who took the stage in, say, ’93 and are still playing the song.

We wanted to celebrate those stalwarts of the stage who, no matter where they begin a song, it’s going to end in a far different place. The bands come in the wake of the Grateful Dead, but in the ’90s, there was a surge in the style and popularity.

Below are the best 10 jam band songs of the ’90s.

1. “Two Step,” Dave Matthews

For anyone who’s seen Dave Matthews Band, you know you might get an epic 17-minute rendition of “Ants Marching” or “Watchtower” or “Two Step,” the cult classic from the 1996 LP, Crash. This song can go on for hours, blissful hours. Below is a nearly 19-minute version of “Two Step” from Central Park.

2. “The General,” Dispatch

This Vermont-born band made millions from all the liberal arts colleges who played this song and bought concert tickets. Dispatch’s classic hit, “The General,” told the story of an old war hero who wanted to quit fighting. It’s a song that could go on forever.

3. “Crazy Game of Poker,” O.A.R.

Poker can go on forever and so can this 1997 song from the Maryland-born jam band, O.A.R. And we mean that in the best of ways. The song tells the story of a wild and crazy game of cards. It made the band well-known on college campuses everywhere. Here is a 13-minute version from Madison Square Garden.

4. “Bouncing Around the Room,” Phish

In many ways, Phish is the quintessential jam band. They took the Grateful Dead baton and soared with it. One of their most popular songs is “Bouncing Around the Room” from the band’s 1990 album, Lawn Boy. It’s a rock song and it’s a round with repeated lyrics from all sides of the stage. Check out a nearly 10-minute version below.

5. “Sweet Talking Hippie,” Blues Traveler

Featured on the Princeton, New Jersey-born band’s 1990 self-titled debut LP, “Sweet Talking Hippie” is a great chance for the band to go on highways of jamming directions, punctuated by frontman John Popper’s magnificent harmonica. Below is a 13-minute version of the band doing just that.

6. “Joyful Sound,” The String Cheese Incident

The song would eventually appear on the band’s 2001 album, Outside Inside, but here the band is performing the dreamy, hypnotizing, “Joyful Sound,” at the 1999 Woodstock for some 10 minutes. Gosh, bless the Colorado-born band.

7. “What Time Is It?” Spin Doctors

Spin Doctors are known for songs like “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.” But the band got down on another track from their 1991 album, Pocket Full of Kryptonite, “What Time Is It?” Check out the over 10-minute song live below.

8. “The Sinister Minister,” Bela Fleck & The Flecktones

Bela Fleck is known as one of the best banjo players around. He appeared on many albums by many artists, including ones from Dave Matthews. He was a jam band expert and could play his instrument for days. His band Béla Fleck and the Flecktones also featured the legendary bass player Victor Wooten. Check both kill it in this live version of “The Sinister Minister” from 1991.

9. “Live on the CNN Rooftop,” Widespread Panic

This 1986-born band from Georgia brought their jam band stylings to CNN and the news outlet’s rooftop. Check out the footage from 1998. Songs include “Hope In A Hopeless World,” “Disco,” “Wondering,” and “Chilly Water.”

10. “Chubb Sub,” Medeski Martin & Wood

This iconic ’90s experimental instrumental jazz trio performed their song, “Chubb Sub,” live in this video below. The Brooklyn, New York-born group is out there in the best of ways.

