3 Legendary Classic Rock Albums From 1969 That Prove the 60s Were the Best Decade for Music

The year 1969 was a fine one for rock music, and virtually countless classic rock albums hit the shelves that year. What an amazing way to close out the decade, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at just a select few records from that year that continue to stand the test of time.

‘Abbey Road’ by The Beatles

It was meant to be The Beatles’ final sendoff, but contractual obligations resulted in Let It Be hitting the shelves in 1970. Honestly, Abbey Road would have made a much better final album. It was the last work that The Beatles recorded together before their inevitable breakup, after all. This is such a good album that continues to give. Songs like “Come Together”, “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”, and “The End” remain favorites among fans. George Harrison contributed more to this album than previously, and the whole thing is a gorgeously well-rounded work that is very much indicative of the close of the 1960s.

‘Tommy’ by The Who

How about a solid concept album? This hard rock classic is one of The Who’s most acclaimed works, and it dropped in the summer of 1969. Tommy is a concept album and rock opera that follows the story of the titular Tommy, a man with multiple disabilities and a talent for pinball who becomes something of a messianic figure. The album would be turned into a film soon after its release, staring Roger Daltrey as the titular character. This album is such an enthralling piece of work from start to finish.

‘Led Zeppelin’ by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin’s debut album dropped in 1969, and it was followed by their sophomore album just a few months later. While both are excellent works, Led Zeppelin II remains one of the most legendary classic rock albums of the era. It was a No. 1 hit across the board. LZII contains some of the band’s most legendary songs, from “Whole Lotta Love” to “Ramble On”. This is the kind of record that requires a full, thorough listen from start to finish. And if you were alive and conscious in 1969, you’ve probably heard this one in its entirety on more than one occasion.

