Ex-Yes Keyboardist Rick Wakeman Says Recent Brain Surgery “Doesn’t Seem To Have Affected My Piano Playing”

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has had quite the career. Dropping out of London’s Royal College of Music in 1969 to pursue a full-time career as a session musician, he played with the likes of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Elton John, and Cat Stevens. His discography includes more than 100 albums, including more than 20 solo efforts. Looking to wrap up his six-decade career, Wakeman planned to launch his Strictly Wakeman U.S. Tour this summer. However, health issues forced the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer to put touring on hold until next year. Recently, Wakeman offered more insight into those health issues with a post to his official website.

Rick Wakeman revealed online that he is currently recovering from corrective brain surgery after medical professionals diagnosed him with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder that occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain.

A “pleased” Wakeman called the surgery ” very successful.”

“I am now recuperating at home being cared for by my lovely wife and our wonderful furry healing animals!” he wrote.

While needing plenty of time to rest, the progressive rock legend says his surgeon has assured him that he should be “perfectly fine” to travel to the U.S. for his March 2026 tour and “all future engagements after that.”

With a touch of his trademark humor, he added, “I am also pleased to say that it doesn’t seem to have affected my piano playing in any way as I still seem to be very capable of hitting the odd wrong note here and there when I lose my concentration!!”

“Once again,” he continued, “I’d like to thank everybody who wished me well over the last few months for a speedy recovery as it really did mean a lot to me.”

Tour Set to Kick Off Next Spring

After postponing his solo Strictly Wakeman Tour earlier this year, Rick Wakeman made some major changes. Instead of taking the stage alone, his son and fellow keyboardist, Oliver, will join him for what the rocker is now calling the Wakeman & Son Tour.

This marks the first time that Oliver Wakeman, who replaced his father in Yes, will join his dad onstage.

“It’s always an honor for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children, and for the first time, it’s a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver,” Rick Wakeman previously said in a statement. “I know it will be very special—especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!!”

Featured image by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame