3 Legendary Country Vocalists Who Can No Longer Sing the Same (but They Still Sound Great)

Vocalists in the country music genre vary quite a bit, though most of them share a southern twang to their vocals. That being said, a lot can be done with country vocals, and many artists have evolved in terms of how they sound. Especially if they’ve been in the industry for a while.

Videos by American Songwriter

The following country vocalists definitely don’t sound exactly the same as they did decades ago. However, they still sound absolutely fantastic and have leaned into a more well-aged sound. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Randy Travis

After suffering a stroke that nearly claimed his life in 2013, country icon Randy Travis was faced with a very difficult reality: He may never be able to sing again. However, thanks to a surprisingly wholesome use of AI, Travis has been able to release new music in recent years.

In 2024, Travis released “Where That Came From”, which was produced using voice cloning technology. The track marked his first official new song release since his stroke. The program in question used dozens of recordings of Travis’ voice and layered them over an existing vocal track sung by James Dupré, a frequent collaborator. “Horses In Heaven” followed in 2025, using the same technology. And, honestly, both songs sound amazing. Travis got the second chance he deserved.

Vince Gill

There was no way I’d not include Vince Gill on this list of country vocalists whose singing ability has changed and evolved through the years. Gill has been dishing out legendary songs since the mid-1980s, and his early vocal tracks are clean, bright, and youthful. Nowadays, Gill’s high tenor still sounds amazing. But there’s a more tasteful richness to his pitch and tone, and a more palpable vulnerability to the way he sings. He’s still one of the greatest country singers of all time. And I imagine his voice will continue to get even better, like a fine wine.

George Strait

Often hailed as the king of country music, George Strait’s career really hasn’t slowed down much since he kicked off in the late 1970s. However, nowadays, his voice sounds quite different from what it did when he debuted. Just listen to Strait Country from 1981 and compare it to Cowboys And Dreamers from 2024. Strait’s voice has taken on a richer, deeper tone with age, and I think it just makes him one of the most enduring country vocalists of all time.

Photo by Jonathan Mailhes/CSM/Shutterstock