3 CMA Winners From 1974 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Today

When you look back over the years at awards shows, it can be funny to see which names you see pop up. Sometimes they are the ones you expect, the icons who are securing their legends in real-time. Other times, you may not even know the faces who step up to the podium to accept their trophies.

But that’s why awards shows are valuable. They provide a window into a year, showcasing what the people then loved most. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to remember some of country music’s past. Indeed, below are three CMA winners from 1974 who we still adore.

Olivia Newton-John

Oh, what a life that Olivia Newton-John lived. Known for her movie roles in films like Grease, Newton-John is also one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. She released dozens of albums, including Long Live Love in 1974 and Have You Never Been Mellow in 1975. And for that, she earned Female Vocalist of the Year at the 1974 CMAs. Some people just brought a dazzling vibe to their work, and that was certainly the case for Newton-John, who could seemingly move in and out of genres and enjoy a welcoming fan base wherever she went.

Charlie Rich

The most coveted award at the CMAs is Entertainer of the Year. It’s the trophy that levitates above all others on the hallowed night. And in 1974, the person who took that home was none other than the Colt, Arkansas-born Charlie Rich. While fans loved his 1973 LP Behind Closed Doors, Rich earned praise for the follow-up in 1974, Very Special Love Songs, which also got him Album of the Year at the 1974 CMAs, too.

Cal Smith

While the CMAs give out prestigious awards to artists for their bodies of work, the awards show also hands out trophies for specific songs. And in 1974, Cal Smith earned recognition for Single of the Year for his song, “Country Bumpkin”. The tune, which sounds like a traditional song from hundreds of years ago, tells the life story of a country fellow and his love.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images