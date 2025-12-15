3 Love Songs by Alan Jackson To Celebrate His 46th Wedding Anniversary

Alan Jackson was just 21 years old when he married his wife, Denise. The couple was married on December 15, 1979. In honor of their anniversary, we uncovered three Alan Jackson songs to celebrate their sweet love story.

“Remember When”

Jackson wrote “Remember When” by himself, about the highs and lows of his relationship with Denise. Out in 2003 on his Greatest Hits Volume 2 album, the song talks goes from the beginning of their relationship, to growing old together. It even touches on their brief separation, which took place at the end of 1997.

“Remember When” says, “Remember when / Old ones died and new were born / And life was changed, disassembled, rearranged / We came together, fell apart / And broke each other’s hearts / Remember when.”

“There’s no one-size-fits-all kind of answer for forgiveness,” Denise Jackson later says (via Us Weekly). “For each of us, the struggle will be individual. But what I found in the long run, was that forgiveness was the key to real freedom in my life.”

“I’d Love You All Over Again”

“I’d Love You All Over Again” is Jackson’s fifth single, and first No. 1 hit. Out in 1990 on his freshman Here In The Real World record, Jackson wrote the song for their tenth wedding anniversary.

“I’d Love You All Over Again” says, “Has it been ten years / Since we said ‘I do’ / I’ve always heard marriage / Made one seem like two / But you’re looking better / Than you did back then / You still make this old heart give in / And if I had it to do all over / I’d do it all over again / If tomorrow I found one more chance to begin / I’d love you all over again.”

Jackson reportedly penned the song in a hotel room, while on the road in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

“I’ll Go On Loving You”

Jackson released “I’ll Go On Loving You” in 1998, on his High Mileage record. Although it sounds like something Jackson wrote, it was really written by Kieran Kane.

“I’ll Go On Loving You” says, “Be it the wind or the rain / Or the moon up in the sky / The spin of the earth or the changes in the tide / I don’t know what brought us together / What strange forces of nature / Conspire to construct the present / From the past / Then I’ll go on loving you / I’ll go on loving you / I’ll go on loving you.”

Although a fan favorite, the song did not become one of Jackson’s many No. 1 hits, peaking in the Top 5 instead.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images