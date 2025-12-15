Tim McGraw Shrugs Off Jokes About His Fringe Pants in Las Vegas

While most singers prepare for the criticism when it comes to their songs or lyrics, Tim McGraw found himself the topic of a different conversation – fashion. Over the years, there have been numerous country singers to showcase their talents with fashion. There was the famous black suit donned by Johnny Cash. Or how about the leopard print bodysuit worn by Shania Twain in the late 90s? And who could forget the famous Playboy Bunny outfit from Dolly Parton? Although memorable moments in country music, McGraw received both criticism and jokes when taking the stage with fringe pants.

Ready to take the stage for his Las Vegas residency, McGraw appeared in high spirits when he walked out with some fringe bell-bottom pants. It wasn’t long before fans started to film the new look. And within minutes, the video circulated on the internet with fans filling the comment section.

What exactly did they say?

“Tim. You are NOT ELVIS. LOL” “Tim sees Lainey winning all them awards.” “He is not the same Tim McGraw he used to be. You can tell he is all about himself now.” “Tim loves him some Tim.” [RELATED: 3 Tim McGraw Album Cuts That Should Have Been Singles]

Tim McGraw Doesn’t Give A “Good-D**n” About Opinions

Not all the comments were bad, as one person insisted, “Tim could wear a paper bag and look fantastic.”

With fans more than willing to express their thoughts on the look, McGraw decided to add his voice to the conversation. Not wanting to put his thoughts in a social media post, he did it on stage. “I have to admit, I got some strange comments on the pants that I wore last Saturday night. So I decided to just screw it – double-down.”

Carving out his own spot in country music, McGraw cared little about criticism. Standing on the stage in Las Vegas, he promised, “I’ve been doing this for 35 years, I don’t give a good-d**n what anybody thinks. That’s how my mama taught me”.

Giving the speech while wearing black fringed pants once again, the country star made it clear he wasn’t backing down or second-guessing himself. Instead, McGraw leaned into the moment, letting the music do the talking.

