3 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances You Probably Forgot About—and Will Want To Revisit

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is 101 years old. The annual event has delivered countless memorable performances, floats, and celebrity appearances over the course of that century. Though we don’t have footage of much of the parade’s history, the past couple of decades have made it easier for us to keep track of our favorite performances. Below, revisit three performances from big names that you might have forgotten about and will be happy to see again.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kiss (2014)

Of all the hard rock bands, Kiss is the most digestible. And you wouldn’t think that just from looks. Their stage makeup and ostentatious costumes shouldn’t have worked on the mainstream, yet their likeness was splashed on lunchboxes, and their songs were hitting the Top 40.

Given this, it really shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Kiss took the opportunity to play the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The rock band was a welcome change of pace amongst the host of pop acts that made up the rest of the lineup.

Rihanna (2005)

Though she made sure her performance was befitting a family-friendly broadcast, we can just hear all the concerned mothers complaining about a young Rihanna singing about clubbing the night away on the Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2005.

Despite causing potential arguments at home, this performance was an exciting moment for Rihanna’s early adopters. It’s always a treat to see our favorite artists take this particular stage. It usually acts as a tastemaking moment, helping to catapult them to stardom. That was certainly the case for Rihanna.

Miley Cyrus (2008)

Miley Cyrus was already a household name by the time she performed at the 2008 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Her stint on Hannah Montana made sure of that. Excited preteens all gathered around the TV to watch Cyrus sing her cut from the Bolt soundtrack, “I Thought I Lost You.”

As much as adults enjoy the Thanksgiving Day Parade, it’s mainly for a younger audience. They can appreciate a towering float and a teen pop sensation better than the rest of us. Cyrus’ appearance at the ’08 parade is evidence that the target audience will never get bored while tuning in to this nationwide tradition.

Featured Image: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images