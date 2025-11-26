The Story Behind Adam Sandler’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Holiday Classic “The Thanksgiving Song”

“I’ve worked all week on my songs, and I hope you’ll be entertained,” said Adam Sandler before plucking the first chords to a new song on his guitar, “and a little moved.” on November 21, 1992, Sandler debuted his “The Thanksgiving Song” on SNL during the Weekend Update sketch with then-host Kevin Nealon.



“C’mon, Kevin,” says Sandler, asking Nealon to join in singing a few lines in. “Oh, no, that’s okay,” says the anchor. “Oh, it’ll be fun,” responds Sandler. The two go on singing one line together: Turkey for me, and turkey for you / Let’s eat the turkey in my big brown shoe.



Co-written by Sandler and Saturday Night Live writers Ian Maxtone-Graham and Robert Smigel, “The Thanksgiving Song” made its SNL debut on November 21, 1992, during the Weekend Update sketch with then-host Kevin Nealon.



Also known as “The Turkey Song,” the crux of Sandler’s comical lyrics concentrate on consuming turkey and are peppered with pop culture references, including Elvis Presley’s 1959 compliation 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong, Sammy Davis Jr. and his one eye, a movie he once saw with 1940s actress and pin-up model Betty Grable, Good Times actor Jimmie Walker’s famous catchphrase (“Dynomite”), how the Mets traded Darryl Strawberry, model Cheryl Tiegs, and former boxer Mike Tyson giving someone a venereal disease.



Turkey for me

Turkey for you

Let’s eat the turkey

In my big brown shoe

Love to eat the turkey

At the table

I once saw a movie

With Betty Grable

Eat that turkey

All night long

Fifty million Elvis fans

Can’t be wrong

Turkey lurkey doo and

Turkey lurkey dap

I eat that turkey

Then I take a nap

Thanksgiving is a special night

Jimmy Walker used to say Dynomite

That’s right

Turkey with gravy and cranberry

Can’t believe the Mets traded Darryl Strawberry

Turkey for you and

Turkey for me

Can’t believe Tyson

Gave that girl V.D.



White meat, dark meat

You just can’t lose

I fell off my moped

And I got a bruise

Turkey in the oven

And the buns in the toaster

I’ll never take down

My Cheryl Tiegs poster

Wrap the turkey up

In aluminum foil

My brother likes to masturbate

With baby oil

Turkey and sweet potato pie

Sammy Davis Jr.

Only had one eye



As the story winds down, it centers more around family gatherings around the holiday, corduroy pants, and closes on Sandler’s heartfelt wish for a Happy Thanksgiving.



Turkey for the girls and

Turkey for the boys

My favorite kind of pants

Are corduroys

Gobble gobble goo and

Gobble gobble gickel

I wish turkey

Only cost a nickel

Oh, I love turkey on Thanksgiving



Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!

Thanksgiving and Bruce Springsteen

In 1993, a sideburned, scruffier-looking Sandler returned with the “Thanksgiving Song” on Weekend Update and sang it as Bruce Springsteen. That year, he also included the holiday song on his debut comedy album, They’re All Gonna Laugh at You! featuring SNL castmates the late Chris Farley, Tim Meadows, Rob Schneider, and David Spade, along with then-writers Smigel and Conan O’Brien.



“I had no idea whether or not people would like the album,” recalled Sandler in 2013 of his debut. “‘The Thanksgiving Song’ getting on radio helped a lot; it gave some awareness. ‘The Thanksgiving Song’ was a little dirty, and then people got the record, and we hit them pretty hard with the really dirty stuff. I’ve had a few mothers yell at me over the years that their kids used to listen to the album in the basement.”



By ’94, Sandler returned to SNL with another holiday classic, “The Chanukah Song,” co-written with Maxtone-Graham. “The Thanksgiving Song” remained a staple around the holidays and was even featured in the 1997 Beavis and Butt-Head Do Thanksgiving holiday special, featuring former MTV News anchor Kurt Loder, Fiona Apple, and Marilyn Manson.

