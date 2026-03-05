3 Masterful Country Classics That Songwriters Still Study Today

Though many naysayers think the genre is too wrapped up in convention, there is much to learn from country music songwriting. Perhaps more so than any other genre, country is bound by a tradition of truth-telling, stories, and expert wordplay. When all of these ideas are perfected by a songwriter, it can be endlessly satisfying. The three country songs below are all stunning examples of songwriting. Fellow artists still study these classic tracks to this day.

“Pancho And Lefty” — Townes Van Zandt

Few country songs tell a better story than Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho And Lefty.” A tale of a bandit betrayed in Mexico, this track remains a country storytelling favorite decades after its release.

“Pancho was a bandit, boys / His horse was fast as polished steel / He wore his gun outside his pants / For all the honest world to feel,” the lyrics to this folky track read. If you’re a songwriter looking for something to help explain the merits of narrative-style writing, this would be the song to consult. Seldom has a country singer delivered something so epic and vivid.

“The Gambler” — Kenny Rogers

Speaking of well-told stories, Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” is pretty “up there” in terms of narrative-style country songs. Rogers delivers a perfectly penned, morally rich story. Not only is this song endlessly catchy, but it’s rife with hard-earned advice as well.

“You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em / Know when to walk away and know when to run,” are lyrics so rich and relatable that they’ve become universal sayings. You don’t have to be a country fan to know this piece of wisdom. As a songwriter, a legacy doesn’t get much more prestigious than creating an everyday phrase through your work.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” — George Jones

There isn’t just one, undisputed best country song, but George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is definitely on the short list. This song is largely considered one of the saddest country songs ever written, but also one of the most beautiful.

The opening line to this song is one of the most memorable in music history. You need only hear this song once to know of its appeal. If you’re out to write a song that sticks with people for decades after it’s released, this is a good country song to study.

