Everyone Needs To Hear the Stellar Advice Miranda Lambert Gave Ella Langley: “She Made Me Care for Myself”

“You Look Like You Love Me”, the chart-topping duet between Ella Langley and Riley Green, checked all the right boxes upon its 2024 release. It had enough of a retro sound to please the traditional crowd. However, there was also something fresh and modern about the cheeky back-and-forth between Langley and Green. Moreover, the song established Langley as a major power player on the modern country music scene. She continued that momentum with “Choosin’ Texas”, her first-ever No. 1 hit on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. Throughout her meteoric rise, Ella Langley has remained remarkably candid about the ups and down of her mental health journey. In a recent interview, she shared some invaluable advice from fellow country music firebrand Miranda Lambert.

Miranda Lambert Helped Produce Ella Langley’s Sophomore Album

Last May, Ella Langley joined Miranda Lambert onstage at the 60th ACM Awards for a scorching duet of the latter’s 2005 hit “Kerosene.” Both artists’ successes have represented a major step forward for women in country music, and Langley has spoken about the profound impact that Lambert’s career has had on her own.

Meanwhile, Lambert, too, has sung her younger peer’s praises, even producing Langley’s forthcoming sophomore album, Dandelion (out April 10) and co-writing its lead single, “Choosin’ Texas.” While co-hosting last weekend’s Country Countdown, Langley called the genre veteran, 42, “such a godsend.”

“After we wrote ‘Choosin’ Texas,’ she was there for all the sessions,” revealed the “Be Her” singer. “She also was there for me to ask advice. She said to me, ‘You are more important than this job.’ She made me care for myself. Having someone like that made me feel like I’m okay.”

If anyone is familiar with the unique pressures of country music, it’s Miranda Lambert. Spending two decades in the genre, the “Gunpowder & Lead” singer is among Nashville’s most awarded female artists. But rather than viewing other women as competition, Lambert prefers to elevate them.

“I love when girls are kicking a–. Makes me want to kick a–,” she told American Songwriter in 2023, adding, “I really think it should be a big family with a little bit of, ‘I can kick a– too.’”

Featured image by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images