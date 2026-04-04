3 Modern Rock Hits From 1988 That Every 80s Kid Can’t Stop Singing

Modern rock in 1988 represented alternative bands you’d hear on college radio stations as well as non-classic rock radio playlists. In just a few years, alternative rock became mainstream, and by now, it’s not unfair to collect all such bands under the banner of classic (i.e., timeless) rock. But if you were an 80s kid, you’re probably still singing these modern rock classics from 1988.

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“Suedehead” by Morrissey

Stephen Street had graduated from The Smiths’ engineer to co-producer on the band’s final LP, Strangeways, Here We Come. Following Johnny Marr’s departure, Street sent Morrissey demos for possible Smiths B-sides, but those ideas soon developed into the singer’s first solo release. “Suedehead”, co-written by Morrissey and Street, is a good place to begin if you are new to Moz’s solo catalog. Vini Reilly’s guitar work echoes Marr as Moz titles his song after a subculture of skinheads who let their hair grow slightly, though they behaved no less violently.

“Desire” by U2

When Rattle And Hum was released, many critics balked at the band’s self-importance. How dare this Irish rock group insert itself among Elvis Presley and the like? However, in revisiting this album and listening to bangers like “Desire” and “When Love Comes To Town”, how dare they not? Is U2 absurd? Positively in all the right—or mysterious—ways. “Desire” is an alternative rock band becoming classic. Finishing what they started on their masterwork, The Joshua Tree. But here, with The Edge playing Bo Diddley blues as if he were in The Stooges, Bono sings, howls, and preaches an aspiration anthem propelled by the irrationality of the rock and roll spirit, which is what he’s been doing since Boy.

“Devil Inside” by INXS

If you were looking for a rock star in the 80s to rival Bono’s larger-than-life persona, Michael Hutchence was your guy. And like Bono, his band had the tunes to back it up. INXS released Kick in 1987, and it was a colossal hit. Then they issued “Devil Inside” as a single in 1988, and its mix of funk rock and new wave became yet another track from the album dominating both MTV and modern rock radio. A few years ago, I was on tour in Austin, and after the gig, there was music blaring on the street outside the venue. The DJ spun “Devil Inside”, and an entire block of people erupted with the first notes of the iconic guitar riff. It sounded as fresh then as it did back in 1988.

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