Born in Texas on This Day in 1945, the Progressive Country Legend Described as “The Missing Link Between Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly”

The sparse, dusty parts of Texas have historically birthed some quality songwriting, with examples including Roy Orbison (Vernon) and Buddy Holly (Lubbock). Born on this day (May 6) in 1945 in tiny Tulia, Jimmie Dale Gilmore grew up on a diverse musical diet that spanned the honky-tonk of Hank Williams, the somber outlaw country of Johnny Cash, the burgeoning rock-and-roll of Elvis Presley, and the politically charged folk of Bob Dylan.

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Blending all those elements together, Gilmore has spent the last 50 years writing songs and playing music, both with his legendary band The Flatlanders and as a solo artist. Today we’re taking a look at the life and career of Jimmie Dale Gilmore as he celebrates his 81st birthday.

Jimmie Dale Gilmore Got His Start With the Flatlanders

The family moved to the larger city of Lubbock when Gilmore was in first grade. At age 12, he met fellow singer-songwriter Butch Hancock.

The two would later form The Flatlanders with fellow West Texan Joe Ely, recording their first album together in 1972.

The project received little attention, and after a brief stint at Texas Tech University, Gilmore moved to an ashram in Denver, where he worked odd jobs and studied Eastern philosophy. He returned to Austin in the 1980s, releasing his first solo album, Fair and Square—produced by Ely—in 1988.

“The commitment I had to make to all that studying forced me to choose between that and music,” Gilmore told Rolling Stone in 1994. “And I realized I didn’t want to do anything but music. The connection with all the meditation stuff is that I began to feel that music was a calling rather than just a livelihood. It was tied up in something else.”

[RELATED: After 50 Years, Texas Legends, The Flatlanders, Are Recording Some Of Their Treasured Standards]

He’s a Three-Time Grammy Nominee

While his albums never gained much traction in Nashville, Jimmie Dale Gilmore still managed to gain widespread critical acclaim. His major label debut, After Awhile, came in 1991, with Rolling Stone dubbing it “the work of a great American songwriter.”

For the next three years, he held the title of Best Country Artist in the Rolling Stone Critics Poll. In 1993, Gilmore received the first of three career Grammy nominations when Spinning Around The Sun landed him a nod for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

With a “voice that would make Hank Williams cry,” Rolling Stone once described Gilmore as “the missing link between Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.” He has also appeared in movies such as The Big Lebowski and The Thing Called Love.

In 2024, Gilmore released TexCali, his second collaboration with California singer-songwriter Dave Alvin. According to his online bio, he continues to do what he loves: writing, playing and singing.

Featured image by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy