3 Country Songs Where the Spoken Parts Steal the Show

Country music has long had an affinity for spoken word moments. Though the practice is less common today, there are plenty of songs from the genre’s history that highlight this convention. The three country songs below all feature spoken-word moments that steal the show. These conversational tracks are beloved because of their unique approach to non-melodic songwriting.

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“To Beat The Devil” — Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson was inspired to write this song by watching Johnny Cash struggle with addiction and industry-related issues. The iconic songwriter turned that experience into a narrative track, complete with a conversation between himself and the devil. “Well, the old man was a stranger, but I’d heard his song before / Back when failure had me locked out on the wrong side of the door,” the lyrics read. The devil character tells Kristofferson that there is no use in playing into what the people want, because “no one wants to know” what you have to say anyhow.

Kristofferson used spoken word verses to help tell his tale. While a typical, melodic verse could’ve done the trick, the lack of singing is what gives this song weight. It feels like hearing a story from a father figure, relaying wisdom that’s too important to water down with fanciful vocals.

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” — The Charlie Daniels Band

One of the most famous spoken word country songs is The Charlie Daniels Band’s “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” Daniels talks through the verses of this song, saving any singing for the legendary chorus. Like Kristofferson’s song, the spoken-word aspect of this classic helps convey the complex story better than traditional songwriting ever could.

Daniels has several songs that feature spoken word, making him an undisputed king of the practice. This song might be his most famous effort with a notable lack of singing, but it’s far from his only venture.

“Ragged Old Flag” — Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag” is one big, long spoken word poem. Cash doesn’t have any singing in this track, as he tells the story of an old man with an incomparable amount of patriotism. In the lyrics, Cash tries to discredit a small town’s beat-up flag. The old man takes the opposite approach, running through the breadth of American history.

“He said, I don’t like to brag / But we’re kinda proud of that ragged old flag,” the lyrics read. From the Revolutionary War to Vietnam, Cash’s lyrics buck against any criticism of the U.S. Cash’s spoken-word style gives this song a seriousness that singing just can’t match.

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