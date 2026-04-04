4 Classic Rock Debut Albums From the 1960s That We Listen to Daily

Have you ever traveled? If so, then you know the feeling of touching down in a foreign city, some place you’ve never seen before. But when you finally put your eyes and ears on the new place, a whole world opens up in front of you.

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, the same thing can happen when you put on a great new album for the first time. Here below, we wanted to highlight that very phenomenon. Indeed, these are four classic rock debut albums from the 1960s we need daily.

‘The Doors’ by The Doors (1967)

The Los Angeles-born psychedelic rock band The Doors announced themselves to the world in 1967 when the group released its self-titled debut LP. That record included several all-time tracks, including “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”, “Light My Fire”, and “The End”. One of the most significant rock groups from the 1960s sure knew how to say hello with this debut and in the process they opened minds like, well, doors with their music.

‘Led Zeppelin’ by Led Zeppelin (1969)

Led Zeppelin was the rock group of the 1970s. But fans of the hefty, buzzy group might be surprised to find out that Led Zeppelin got their start at the end of the 1960s. The British-born group released its self-titled debut LP in 1969. And that record included tracks like “Good Times Bad Times”, “Dazed and Confused”, and “Communication Breakdown”. From then on, the rock group would rule the 70s.

‘Please Please Me’ by The Beatles (1963)

While Led Zeppelin was the rock band of the 1970s, The Beatles were the rock band of the 1960s. And for the former Mop Tops, it all began in 1963 with the release of their debut LP, Please Please Me. With that, the Liverpool, England-born group had landed and soon the career of perhaps the greatest rock band of all time would take off. The band’s debut included tunes like “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Love Me Do”, along with covers like “Twist And Shout”.

‘Are You Experienced’ by The Jimi Hendrix Experience (1967)

The greatest guitar player ever was born in Seattle, but he didn’t get his start until he moved across the Atlantic Ocean to London. From there, his career took off. Indeed, Jimi Hendrix released his debut LP Are You Experienced with his group The Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967. And it included tunes like “Foxy Lady”, “Manic Depression”, and “Red House”. With that, a star was born.

Photo by Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images