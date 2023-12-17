3 Movies Every Buddy Holly Fan Should See

Buddy Holly. Who was he? His is a name music fans hear often. An early rock and roller, Holly has remained influential in the world, despite dying tragically young at just 22 years old in an infamous plane crash, along with DJ Big Bopper and rocker Ritchie Valens. (The crash inspired Don McLean’s song “American Pie.”)

But while fans know that Holly wrote songs like “Everyday” and “That’ll Be the Day,” there isn’t always enough information out there. Sure, there are songs, but there must be more biographical information so people can learn more about the rock icon?

That is the subject of today’s inquiry. Here below are three movies every Holly fan should see. So, let’s dive in.

The Buddy Holly Story (1978)

Starring Gary Busey, this drama focuses on the life of Buddy Holly and his impact on American music. Feared by the status quo, beloved by kids, Holly was an icon and director Steve Rash captured his story here. With an Oscar-winning score and nomination for Busey, this is a must-see for those who want to remember the rocker. The movie, though, did earn some backlash for its historical inaccuracies. But what biopic hasn’t? Check out the trailer here below.

The Real Buddy Holly Story (1985)

While The Buddy Holly Story earned acclaim, one person clearly did not love it—Paul McCartney. The former Beatle was a critic of the film, which is why he helped create the documentary The Real Buddy Holly Story seven years later. This doc features interviews with Keith Richards, Phil and Don Everly, McCartney, and many more. Check out the trailer here below.

La Bamba (1987)

While the focus of this 1987 movie is on the life of “La Bamba” singer Ritchie Valens, his life is historically inescapable from Holly’s because of the plane crash they both died in. In this movie, Holly is played by actor and musician Marshall Crenshaw. Check out a trailer here below.

