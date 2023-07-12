5 Rock Albums from the 1950s Everyone Should Own Today

The decade of the 1950s was the salad days for rock ‘n’ roll. Everything was new, green. At the time, the musical movement was just a glimmer in the early adopters’ minds. Bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones were not yet even a thought in fans’ minds.

Instead, other groups ruled the day. From Buddy Holly to Elvis Presley to Ritchie Valens and more. Music was just going electric and rock was the sound of rebellion. Below are a handful of bands that released influential and supremely entertaining LPs from that era.

1. The “Chirping” Crickets, Buddy Holly & The Crickets

Released in 1957, this album from Holly exemplifies early rock ‘n’ roll. From the iconic song, “That’ll Be the Day,” to the story of Holly, himself, it’s a must-know and must-have. Of course, Holly died in a plane crash that killed DJ the Big Bopper and Valens (more on him below), so the world didn’t get to hear what might come next from the songwriter. But we can always hear the early stuff like The “Chirping” Crickets.

2. Here’s Little Richard, Little Richard

Another legend in the genre, Little Richard helped grow and popularize rock ‘n’ roll with his dynamic voice, dynamic piano playing and dynamic performance style. His song, “Tutti Frutti,” lives in legend status. Richard is also known for inspiring the Beatles and their falsetto “Ooooos!” His debut LP, Here’s Little Richard, was released in 1957 and it includes “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally” and more.

3. Chuck Berry Is on Top, Chuck Berry

To some, including the Beatles’ John Lennon, Chuck Berry IS rock ‘n’ roll. Well, the skilled songwriter, guitar player and performer released his third solo LP, Chuck Berry Is on Top, in 1959. Previously, he’d released After School Session in 1957 and One Dozen Berrys in 1958. His 1959 offering, though, includes songs like “Maybellene,” “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

4. Ritchie Valens, Ritchie Valens

Just months into his professional music career, Valens died in a plane crash in Iowa, along with Holly, the Big Bopper and more. Today, he is remembered for his hit single, “La Bamba,” which is on his self-titled album, Ritchie Valens, which itself was released in 1959. Not much more was recorded by the artist before his untimely passing. He was just 17 at the time of his death.

5. Elvis Presley, Elvis Presley

The most well-known artist from the decade, Presley was known as “The King” and went on to cut hit single after hit single. He released his debut LP, Elvis Presley, in 1956 and the record includes the songs, “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Blue Moon” and “Money Honey.” While he became a hit-making machine and the star of stars, Presley got his start in the ’50s just like everyone else on this list.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images