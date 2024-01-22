3 Movies Every Fan of The Doors Should See

With his brash brand of poetry and sex appeal, Jim Morrison, the frontman for the California rock band The Doors, held the hearts and minds of millions during his group’s height in the 1960s. Writhing on stage or delivering lyrics that felt like images from a Dali painting, Morrison captivated.

Videos by American Songwriter

But Morrison and his band weren’t just a hit on stage live in concert. No, the band also raises eyebrows and perks ears on the silver screen. Here below are three movies that put the band and Morrison front and center.

[RELATED: Behind the Meaning of the Beatles Staple “Yesterday”]

The Doors (1991)

This Oliver Stone-directed work tells the story of the band and its lead singer. Morrison is played by actor Val Kilmer, who looked so much like Morrison in the film it was stunning. The movie dives into drug use, flower power, and stardom. But while the acting was praised, some thought the portrayal of Morrison was inaccurate. But that’s what you get sometimes from a Stone movie. With him, it’s more about the feeling than historical accuracy. Nevertheless, the movie is effective and lasting. Check out a trailer here below.

When You’re Strange (2009)

The Doors’ standout keyboard player Ray Manzarek was not a big fan of Stone’s 1991 biopic, but he did like the 2009 documentary about the band When You’re Strange, which is narrated by Johnny Depp. Tracking the band from its formation to the release to the untimely death of its frontman, this film gets at the difficult heart of the band. Part timeless artistry, part tragicomic. Check out a trailer here below.

The Doors Are Open (1968)

This British made-for-television documentary originally aired in 1968. Centered on the band’s show at the London Roundhouse, this John Sheppard film includes backstage footage and exclusive interviews. Interested fans can check out part one from the black-and-white offering, which includes quotes from former U.S. presidents decrying the counterculture movement, here below.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images