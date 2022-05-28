The Top 10 The Doors Songs

The Doors were a trippy and mystical bunch, but underneath it all were blues-based rockers who were lovers of dark poetry and bold imagery. Playing a large role in the counterculture of the 1960s, the band was comprised of vocalist and frontman Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore.

Formed in 1965, the group became well-known for their strange lyrics, psychedelic Moog synths, and even stranger frontman. A lover of philosophy, shamanism, sexuality, and intoxicants, Morrison established a reputation as an… eclectic showman. The band came to a tragic close after Morrison died in 1971 in Paris from still disputed causes. The band’s co-founder and signature keyboardist Ray Manzarek has also since passed away. Morrison and Manzarek are survived by Krieger and drummer John Densmore. Though many of the members are no longer with us, their status in rock n’ roll prevailed.

As the first American band to receive eight consecutive certified gold LPs, the group’s legendary status has sustained the test of time from both a chart and listener’s perspective. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the early 1990s to celebrate its status as one of the best-selling bands of all time.

With nine studio albums, picking the top ten songs from their discography proved difficult. Who’s to say which is the best? Do the best songs come from their debut, self-titled album? The trippy Strange Days? Or the album named after the infamous frontman, Morrison Hotel? See below for American Songwriter’s top ten picks from The Doors.

10. “Riders on the Storm”

9. “LA Woman”

8. “Love Her Madly”

7. “Roadhouse Blues”

6. “Touch Me”

5. “Hello, I Love You”

4. “Love Me Two Times”

3. “People Are Strange”

2. “Break on Through (To the Other Side)”

1. “Light My Fire”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images