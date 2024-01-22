Detroit Music Dominates NFL Playoffs with Eminem and The White Stripes

That sound you heard all throughout Sunday’s NFL playoff games was Detroit music. The city, known for Motown artists like Stevie Wonder and The Supremes, is now dominating a new area: football game soundtracks.

Early in the day as the Detroit Lions overcame the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the afternoon’s first game, Detroit rapper Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) appeared in a luxury suite, cheering on his favorite team and waving to fans. Throughout the playoffs, he’s joked how integral he is in his hometown team’s success. Later, the “Lose Yourself” songwriter shared a Tweet continuing that joke.

In the Sunday night game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, the crowd chanted the popular song, “Seven Nation Army” by the Detroit-born rock group, The White Stripes. CBS even played it tonight (January 21) as bumper music leading to a commercial break. Fans during the early game were singing it, too, channeling frontman Jack White. Indeed, the rock track has become the new go-to arena chant seemingly for all sporting matchups.

one of the better seven nation army chants you'll here. Just electric pic.twitter.com/E0ZIVCmWbu — Gabe Roof (@gabe_roof) January 22, 2024

With the Detroit Lions win on Sunday, this phenomenon is likely going to continue, with more Eminem and more Jack White. The city, which has birthed many famous musicians, even the controversial Kid Rock, is enjoying something of a cultural renaissance thanks to the Lions continued success.

For years, the football team has been struggling in the NFL, including an 0-16 season earlier this century. But now, Detroit is one win away from making the Super Bowl. And on Sunday, the franchise took full advantage of Eminem’s presence and fandom. Wrote the Twitter (X) account Shady Times, “Eminem literally being a fanboy, you can’t hate this guy”

The official account for Sunday Night Football wrote, “.@Eminem had Detroit BUZZING”

And writer Steven Hyden added, joking, “If the Lions make it to the Super Bowl The White Stripes are required by law to reunite and play the halftime show.”

We’ll see what happens next week for the Motor City. The Lions are scheduled to play Sunday (January 28) at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Eminem literally being a fanboy, you can't hate this guy 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pY9fyrgkJb — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) January 21, 2024

If the Lions make it to the Super Bowl The White Stripes are required by law to reunite and play the halftime show. — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) January 21, 2024

