3 Movies Every Ramones Fan Should See

The Ramones. The famed New York City punk rock group, founded by Joey Ramone in 1974, personified the Big Apple’s part-glitzy part-trashy aesthetic of the 1970s, from icy diamonds to the era’s beloved white powder.

Videos by American Songwriter

The band is legendary for its songs like “I Wanna Be Sedated” and “Blitzkrieg Bop.” But they aren’t just important on wax or radio. They are also worthy of your attention when it comes to the silver and small screens.

[RELATED: The German “Crush” That Sparked Tina Turner’s Hit “Better Be Good to Me”]

Below are three movies that are must-watches for any fan of the Ramones.

1. Ramones: Raw (2004)

This 2004 movie was released just three years after frontman Joey Ramone passed away in 2001 at age 49. The work is comprised of home video from one of the band members Marky Ramone, which depicts concert footage and backstage shots. There is a a gritty feel to the work, as if you’re standing on the sticky stages that the band frequented, including those from New York City to as far as Europe. If you want to know what it felt like to be with the band, check out the doc in full below.

2. End of the Century: The Story of the Ramones (2003)

Released just a year before the film above, this documentary showcases the band from its early years in the 1970s and tracks them over the next two-plus decades as they wow fans with their fast-paced songs and irreverent behavior. The group, which disbanded in 1996, has since lost two of its members, including frontman Joey. Check out a trailer for the movie below.

3. CBGB (2013)

This dramatic film starring some big-name actors, including Alan Rickman, tells the story of the famed New York City club, CBGB, which stands for Country Bluegrass and Blues—ironically, three genres that were rarely played in the venue during its heyday. Want to know about the roots of where the Ramones (and other acts like Patti Smith and Lou Reed) came from? This movie from 2013 tells that very tale. Check out the trailer below.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images