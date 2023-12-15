Who Are Miley Cyrus’ Siblings?

Miley Cyrus has quite the musical family. We all know the lauds of her father and her godmother, but what of her talented siblings? Learn more about each of Cyrus’ brothers and sisters, below.

Brandi Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus has quite the IMBD. From acting roles to hosting gigs, Brandi has tried her hand at several different outlets. Highlights in her career include Cyrus vs. Cyrus Design and Conquer (in which she and her mother, Tish, go head to head in an interior design competition) and the podcast Your Favorite Things (which she helped host).

Trace Cyrus

Trace Cyrus has been a part of two pop-punk outfits: Metro Station and Ashland HIGH. Despite his success with those projects, he recently said he finds his famous family to be stifling at times.

“I love my family so much, but I think I’d be much more successful if I wasn’t part of a famous family,” he said. “People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I’m related to. But that’s so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to ’til after they signed me.”

Braison Cyrus

Braison Cyrus focuses his talents on acting and composing. The Nashville native has several acting roles to his name—including an unnamed cameo in Hannah Montana. Perhaps his biggest role was playing himself on Billy Ray Cyrus: Home at Last. Braison has also pursued music. His one album, Javelina, was released in 2021.

Noah Cyrus

The youngest sibling in the Cyrus clan, Noah, has carved out quite an impressive career of her own. In terms of fame, Noah is probably second only to Miley. Her breakout hit, “Make Me (Cry)” earned her a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 right out of the gate. Since that time, her career has only grown. Her unique brand of thoughtful pop has made her one of the most enticing young acts in the game today.

