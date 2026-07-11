3 Music Groups That Released Iconic Albums Before Totally Disappearing

When it comes to some of our favorite bands, unfortunately, we can only imagine what new music might sound like. Here are a few groups that released amazing albums before almost totally disappearing.

‘Synchronicity’ by The Police

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The Police’s fifth album, Synchronicity, was a massive success. Featuring hits like “Every Breath You Take”, the project was a No. 1 album in the US and the UK, and won three of five Grammy nominations in 1984. Its reign was so powerful it even bumped Thriller by Michael Jackson out of the No. 1 spot. However, despite all of this commercial success, the band ultimately went on hiatus after the Synchronicity tour was complete. Then, they reunited in 1986 to do a few more shows, which would be their last. Even though the album was the group’s greatest success, apparently, there was quite a bit of tension during the making of Synchronicity.

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“After five formative years and five albums, you grow apart,” the band’s drummer Stewart Copeland told Musician magazine. “Now, the only thing that the three of us have in common is onstage and on that album. That’s the only place we achieve synchronicity.”

‘Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs’ by Derek And The Dominos

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Even though Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs wasn’t initially the most commercially successful album, it’s now regarded as one of the best rock albums there is. Apparently, the group had been working on another album after this one, but drug addictions and tensions between band members got in the way of its completion. In an interview with Justin Beckner, band member Bobby Whitlock talked about the day the group officially broke up. Apparently, Eric Clapton left the room after drummer Jim Gordon asked if he needed help tuning his guitar.

“…Eric got up and slammed his guitar up against the wall and went out the door he said, ‘I’ll never play with you ever again.’ That was it. And he never did play with him again except on my solo record, but Eric had his back to him, and Jim was in the drum booth and never came out. Eric had his back to the drum room the entire time. That was the end of it.”

‘The La’s’ by The La’s

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Featuring iconic indie hits like “There She Goes”, The La’s first studio album, The La’s, also ended up being their last. Unfortunately, this makes sense, especially because frontman Lee Mavers apparently really disliked how the project turned out, even after it went through multiple re-recordings.

Mike Hedges, who produced a significant portion of the album before it was changed, commented on Mavers’ obsession with perfectionism.

His standards were so high that you’re never going to reach them,” Hedges shared. “At some point you have to say, ‘That’s it, it’s finished,’ and move on to something else. I’ve never been 100% on anything I’ve ever done. I don’t think you can be, because how do you measure perfection?”

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