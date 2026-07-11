3 Rock Songs From 1957 That Instantly Put Me in a Good Mood

The music of the 1950s is almost always a mood booster. The sounds of the entire decade evoke a feeling of nostalgia that can turn almost any bad day around. These are three of the best rock songs that came out in 1957. They are all guaranteed to put almost anyone in a good mood.

“That’ll Be The Day” by The Crickets

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The Crickets’ first single, and only No. 1 hit, is “That’ll Be The Day”. The song was written by band members Buddy Holly and Jerry Allison, along with Norman Petty. It appears on their freshman album, The “Chirping” Crickets.

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“That’ll Be The Day” says, “Well, when Cupid shot his dart / He shot it at your heart / So if we ever part, and I leave you / You say you told me, and you told me boldly / That someday, well, I’ll be blue / Well, that’ll be the day when you say goodbye / Yes, that’ll be the day when you make me cry / You say you gonna leave, you know it’s a lie / ‘Cause that’ll be the day when I die.”

The “Chirping” Crickets is the only record The Crickets released with Buddy Holly. Sadly, the group only had three more hit singles before Holly tragically passed away in 1959. Later, The Crickets released plenty more music, albeit without Holly

“Wake Up Little Susie” by The Everly Brothers

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A cutting-edge song at the time, “Wake Up Little Susie” is The Everly Brothers’ second No. 1 song in country music. It is their first to land at the top of the pop chart. The song is on their eponymous debut record. Husband and wife songwriting duo Felice Bryant and Boudleaux Bryant are the song’s writers.

The success of “Wake Up Little Susie” is noteworthy. Surprisingly, the song was actually banned at some radio stations for being too suggestive. “Wake Up Little Susie” is about a young couple who accidentally fall asleep together in her home. It says, “We’ve both been sound asleep / Wake up little Susie and weep / The movie’s over, it’s four o’clock / And we’re in trouble deep / Wake up, little Susie / Wake up, little Susie.”

“Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley

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Among Elvis Presley’s many hit rock songs throughout the latter part of the 1950s is “Jailhouse Rock”. Written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, “Jailhouse Rock” is the title of a 1957 film starring Presley.

“Jailhouse Rock” begins with, “The warden threw a party in the county jail / The prison band was there, they began to wail / The band was jumping, and the joint began to swing / You shoulda heard those locked-out jailbirds sing / Let’s rock, everybody, let’s rock / Everybody in the whole cell block / Was dancing to the Jailhouse Rock.“

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