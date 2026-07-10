4 Solo Hits Artists Had While They Were Still in Famous Bands

Some of the most iconic artists have juggled being in a band whilst also pursuing a solo career. Here are a few artists who had iconic solo moments while still being in a band.

“Careless Whisper” by George Michael

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“Careless Whisper” was actually written by both Michael and his bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, and released as a song for Wham! whilst also acting as Michael’s first solo hit. The song appeared on Wham!’s album Make It Big in 1984. In the US, where the group was not as popular, the song was actually listed as “Wham! Featuring George Michael”. Additionally, “Careless Whisper” marked the shift to Michael’s solo career and became one of his signature songs as a solo artist.

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“Spread A Little Happiness” by Sting

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Even though Sting released his debut album after leaving The Police in 1983, the year before that, he released this cover, which was on the soundtrack for the movie Brimstone and Treacle. In September of 1981, Sting had already started making solo appearances, so it really should have come as no surprise when he decided to focus more on his solo career.

“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

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This song, written shortly after Collins’ divorce from his first wife, was released as the lead single from his 1981 album Face Value. Collins would not leave Genesis, the band for which he drummed and eventually acted as lead singer, until 1996, about 15 years after that.

He still doesn’t seem to know what this one is about, even though it’s one of his biggest hits. “This song has become a stone around my neck, though I do love it,” Collins once explained to Rolling Stone. “I kind of like the mystery…”

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks (with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers)

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“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was the first single for Nicks’ debut solo album Bella Donna. It was also the first song she released to kick off her solo career. Even though Nicks didn’t leave Fleetwood Mac until 1990, this Tom Petty duet reflects a definite shift in her career.

Photo by: Ebet Roberts/Redferns