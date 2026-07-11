3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Were Secretly Influential to Modern Indie Music

You never know where inspiration or influence will come from. Sometimes you’re lucky enough to get a life lesson from a mentor who knows what they’re talking about. Other times it’s a t-shirt, poster, or random song you hear on the radio that gets your gears turning. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that helped inspire an entire genre. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that were secretly influential to modern indie music.

“There She Goes” by The La’s from ‘The La’s’ (1990)

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The first album this track was ever released on was The La’s self-titled 1990 LP. But the tune actually came out first in 1988 as a single. That means it had many years to influence the burgeoning indie rock genre. Listening to this offering makes you feel like music is washing over you. Jangle-pop is flowing atop your skin like an ocean wave. It’s a vibe that would go on to permeate indie rock for decades, and while The La’s perhaps didn’t invent it, their Billboard charting track sure did inspire.

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“Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand” by Primitive Radio Gods from ‘Rocket’ (1996)

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We all know the type. Sad guys and gals who look at their shoes more than they do the sky. Hey, we’re not judging! But there is definitely a type. For some reason, so many of them find themselves playing and listening to indie rock. Take, for example, this 1996 lo-fi melancholy track. “Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand” by Primitive Radio Gods was sad before it was cool and mainstream. They helped to shape the blueprint.

“Possum Kingdom” by Toadies from ‘Rubberneck’ (1994)

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Some drum beats and guitar riffs don’t seem like they were written by people as much as handed down to us. There is something about the 1994 song, “Possum Kingdom”, that seems familiar, numinous. It’s like the riff existed before even humans did. But there is something else about this song that’s important. It’s not afraid to delve into dark topics. It’s courageous. And indie rock, as we all know, prides itself on its unabashed honesty. Seems like the genre took a page out of the Toadies’ book.

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