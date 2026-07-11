3 Essential, Flag-Waving Southern Rock Songs From the 1970s

Southern rock has produced plenty of songs that feel innate to America. Though they may not express their patriotism in so many words, the overall vibe is flag-waving. These songs will make you put a hand over your heart and hear eagles cry, if for even a moment.

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“Sweet Home Alabama” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Though this Lynyrd Skynyrd track might not be about national pride, it does wax poetically about a single state. These southern rock legends gave props to a place that greatly influenced their music, delivering one of the most famous songs of all time.

“Sweet Home Alabama” was inspired by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s time in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. After hearing Neil Young speak about the Southern man in one of his own songs, this band felt inclined to defend their honor. This song has evolved into much more than that, though. This is a universal hit that one could hear all the way from Alabama, across the Atlantic, and beyond.

“Ramblin’ Man” — The Allman Brothers Band

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“Ramblin’ Man” is like a postcard from the American South. It’s like a road trip diary, sepia-toned and aptly nostalgic. Though this song evokes a particular experience, it has grown into a universal song that epitomizes America.

“Well, my father was a gambler down in Georgia / And he wound up on the wrong end of a gun / And I was born in the backseat of a Greyhound bus / Rollin’ down Highway 41,” the lyrics to this southern rock staple read. It might not be patriotic per se, but it mythologizes life in this country to the point that it has the same effect as flag waving.

“Free Bird” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

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We have to circle back to Lynyrd Skynyrd. “Free Bird” has made its way into every corner of American culture. From a tongue-in-cheek concert tradition to ask artists to play this song to movies and endless playlists, “Free Bird” isn’t leaving the zeitgeist anytime soon.

This southern rock song feels uber American. Perhaps it’s the connotation of freedom (even though it’s about a relationship in this song) or the screaming guitars that make this sub-genre what it is. At any rate, this song feels like a pseudo-national anthem, uniting listeners every time it comes on.

(Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)