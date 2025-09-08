3 Musicians Who Made It Big in 1974 (And Then Disappeared Without a Trace)

Getting any kind of success as a musician is difficult. It’s been that way since the 20th century. And for those who got a taste of fame with one particular hit, very few continued with mega-successful careers. The music industry is a fickle beast, after all. The following three musicians hit the jackpot with a hit song in 1974, and then virtually disappeared from the higher rankings of the charts soon after. So, what happened? Let’s find out!

William DeVaughn

William DeVaughn was a success out of the gate back in 1974. His debut single, “Be Thankful For What You Got” was a No. 1 hit on the R&B charts in the US, as well as a No. 4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also had some success on the UK charts. This soul singer had some minor success with other releases that year, but he never made it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 again.

So, what happened to DeVaughn? It seemed like he was destined for success. However, after his follow-up singles failed to chart as well, DeVaughn lost interest in the music industry and returned to his old work as a draftsman. He returned to music in the 80s and again in the 2000s, but hasn’t released anything new since 2017.

Carl Douglas

“Kung Fu Fighting” might be the most memorable disco single of 1974. To me, it’s one of the most memorable disco tracks, period. Carl Douglas was the mastermind behind the song, and the tune quickly climbed the charts in 1974 all the way to No. 1, namely in the US, UK, and a number of European countries. Then… not much else. Douglas never had another Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 again.

Though, Douglas doesn’t seem to mind. He leaned into his success with “Kung Fu Fighting” and embraced being a one-hit wonder. Douglas made the song the center of his live performances and reissued it as well. Kung fu became a theme, and his follow-up single “Dance The Kung Fu” did alright on the charts. Douglas hasn’t released new music since the 70s, but his legacy isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Harry Chapin

Remember the song “Cat’s In The Cradle”? This 1974 folk rock tune by Harry Chapin was a smash hit that year, topping the Hot 100 and Canada Adult Contemporary chart. Chapin would later release a few singles, namely in 1976 and 1980, that did well. But outside of those minor successes, Chapin seemed to have disappeared.

Harry Chapin makes it to our list of musicians who disappeared after 1974 because of an unfortunate tragedy.

Chapin made it to the Top 40 with his 1980 song “Sequel”. A comeback was certainly coming up. Tragically, Chapin was involved in a traffic accident in 1981 that claimed his life. He was only 38. I’m sure if he had more time, he would have scored more hits in the 80s, without a doubt.

