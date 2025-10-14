3 Niche 1990s Bands Every Woman Wishes Her Partner Would Listen To

If you want to impress or relate to a special lady in your life, you might be able to do so through the power of music. Specifically, the following niche bands from the 1990s are known for resonating among women, and they’re a fine place to start.

It’s worth noting that anyone can like these bands, regardless of gender. However, in my experience, these niche bands from the 1990s tend to have pretty dedicated female fanbases. Let’s take a look!

Hole

This wouldn’t be a list of niche bands from the 1990s that women love without mentioning Hole. Some wouldn’t agree that this band is niche. However, considering how little I hear of this amazing grunge outfit, led by Courtney Love, I’m inclined to think they’re considered niche nowadays.

Few bands really captured female rage quite like this one did. Pretty On The Inside, the band’s debut, is essential listening. Their biggest album, Live Through This, is also an amazing piece of work that’s a little more accessible to pop-oriented listeners who might not vibe with the intensity of Hole’s debut album.

Veruca Salt

This standout act from Chicago, fronted by the likes of Nina Gordon and Louise Post, was way too underrated in the 1990s. Their songwriting is so vulnerable and intense, and their stage presence back in the day could not be beat. They might have been yet another grunge band at the time, but their overall energy is incredibly unique. Eight Arms To Hold You from 1997 is essential listening. Thankfully, Veruca Salt is still together today.

Echobelly

I’ll never understand how Echobelly didn’t get bigger back in the 90s. They are one of the most niche Britpop bands of the 1990s, and their music was really on another level. This group was led by the charismatic Sonya Madan, and much of the band’s music explored themes of identity, female sexuality, and overall social exploration. Madan’s voice stands out among many of her contemporaries, and I really wish the whole of the band got bigger outside of the UK. If you’re a fan of The Smiths, you might just love Echobelly. On from 1995 is essential listening.

