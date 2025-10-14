Watch Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend Dion DiMucci’s Emotional Music Video for a Newly Updated Version of His 1968 Hit “Abraham, Martin and John”

Doo-wop legend and rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Dion DiMucci has recorded a new version of his classic 1968 folk-rock hit “Abraham, Martin and John” that will appear on his latest album, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher. The album, which is due out on October 24, is a companion to Dion’s 2025 memoir of the same name.

In advance of the album’s release, the 86-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has debuted a music video for his updated, emotional rendition of “Abraham, Martin and John.” The song, which was written by Dick Holler, paid tribute to four Americans who were the victims of assassinations— Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, and Robert F. Kennedy.

At the beginning of the video, DiMucci addresses the camera saying, “Yo! Dion here, ‘The Wanderer.’ You know, I put this song … together more than 50 years ago, and it went gold. It sold more than 4 million records. I’m bringing it back because now, more than ever, the world can use a song of hope. And I pray that this song gives you a glimpse of a state of love that does exist, and it’s for us to work at it and make it real in the world. And remember, great men are never gone.”

The clip then features Dion emotively singing “Abraham, Martin and John” on a dark stage as the song’s lyrics flash on a screen behind him. The track includes strummed acoustic guitar, some welling strings, and choir-like backing vocals.

The new version of “Abraham, Martin and John” is available now via digital formats.

About The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher Album and Book

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher is a 16-track collection featuring eight new recordings, six of which are new original tunes. The album also includes reimagined versions of some of Dion’s most famous songs, among them “Ruby Baby,” “Runaround Sue,” and “The Wanderer.”

Several noteworthy guest musicians appear on select tracks, including Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Joe Bonamassa, and Sonny Landreth. Clapton also penned a 600-word foreword to the album’s liner notes calling Dion “one of a kind, unparalleled in his achievement and stature,” and “a genius singer, writer, musician and healer.”

Echoing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher book, which was co-written by Adam Jablin and published in January 2025, the album’s chart Dion’s journey through life and as an artist.

Dion explains in the album’s liner notes, “I pulled together some of the songs I discussed in the book and some of them I changed.” Regarding his autobiography, he describes it as “a wide-ranging memoir in which I talk about music, addiction, recovery, friendships, God, creativity, relationships and all the important things in life from which I’ve learned important lessons.”

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher can be pre-ordered now, and is available on CD and via digital formats.

More About “Abraham, Martin and John”

Dion’s original cover of “Abraham, Martin and John” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Many other artists also recorded versions of the tune over the years.

About his new rendition of Dion said, “I decided to record an intimate version of the song. Over the last fifty-seven years I’ve recorded dozens of versions of that song with everybody from Phil Spector and Cher to Aaron Neville and Bob Dylan. This one is now my favorite.”

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Philosopher Track List:

“I’m Your Gangster of Love”* “New York Minute”* “Ruby Baby “Take It Back” (featuring Joe Bonamassa) “New York Is My Home”* “Cryin’ Shame” (featuring Sonny Landreth) “Dancing Girl” (featuring Mark Knopfler) “In a Heartbeat of Time”* “Serenade/Come to the Cross”* “If You Wanna Rock and Roll” (featuring Eric Clapton) “Ride with You” “Abraham, Martin and John”* “King of the New York Streets”* “Runaround Sue” “The Wanderer” “Mother and Son”*

* = new recording.

(Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)