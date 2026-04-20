3 of the Best Classic Rock Songs That Opened Albums From the 1980s

Sometimes a song has more than one job on an album. Sometimes it needs to be entertaining, and other times it needs to be entertaining and make the listener want to hear more. That can be a tough task. To be both fun and intriguing?

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Well, here below, we wanted to showcase three tracks that did just that—a trio of tunes that took on two jobs and knocked both out of the park. Indeed, these are three of the best classic rock songs to open albums from the 1980s.

“Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

There are about a bajillion reasons why the 1984 Prince LP Purple Rain is incredible. But let’s begin with No. 1. The record opens with a song literally called “Let’s Go Crazy”. Now, if that’s not an invitation to give an intriguing good time, we don’t know what is! We all need to let loose—er, go a little mad from time to time. So, let Prince be your guide! And remember: don’t ever let the elevator try to bring you down!

“Burning Down The House” by Talking Heads from ‘Speaking In Tongues’ (1983)

The Talking Heads were known for many things, from their eccentric frontman, David Byrne, to their iconic live concert film, Stop Making Sense. But if you were to distill the group down to its essential song, then you’d probably come up with the track “Burning Down The House”. It displays the band’s unique cerebral songwriting while also providing a big punch—it doesn’t matter your grade level, we can all imagine a house on fire. This track does all that and it opens the 1983 LP, Speaking In Tongues.

“I Love Rock ‘N Roll” by Joan Jett from ‘I Love Rock ‘N Roll’ (1982)

Rock records are almost always best served when the LP begins with a bang. First impressions only come once, and rocker Joan Jett certainly knew what she was doing when she opened her 1982 classic. While touring Europe, Jett saw the band Arrows perform the track on TV. She and her band learned it shortly after, and it has since become her signature. Jett’s snarl with the exciting lyrics makes you want more, more, more.

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