Ella Langley, Megan Moroney Just Did What No Two Women Have Done in 14 Years

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards are just around the corner, and it’s looking like girls’ night. Megan Moroney leads all nominations with nine, followed by Miranda Lambert with eight, and Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson with seven apiece. Both Moroney, 28, and Langley, 26, are buoyed by recent, strong album releases. Langley is thriving with her sophomore effort Dandelion, while Moroney soars with her third studio album, Cloud 9. In fact, these LPs have helped both women accomplish a feat not seen in 14 years.

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This year marks the first since 2012 that two country albums by two different solo female artists have topped the Billboard 200, according to Pop Crave.

More than a decade ago, Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood did the same with Red and Blown Away, respectively.

2026 marks the first year with two No. 1 country albums by two different solo women on the Billboard 200 since 2012.



2026: ‘Cloud 9’ and ‘Dandelion’

2012: ‘Red’ and ‘Blown Away’ pic.twitter.com/gjKuIc5Zmh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2026

“Cloud 9 and Dandelion doing numbers!” exclaimed one fan on X/Twitter. “Love seeing two different solo women in country top the all-genre chart in the same year again. The renaissance is real!”

[RELATED: Megan Moroney Praises the Rise of Women in Country Music, Says “We’re on Top of the Mountain”]

Megan Moroney, Ella Langley Share Another Record

In an equally impressive milestone, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley are also the first two women in country music to rule Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 songs chart and top albums chart since 1958.

Following 2024’s Am I Okay?, Moroney’s Cloud 9 debuted atop the albums chart in early March. At the same time, Langley ruled the Hot 100 with “Choosin’ Texas”.

The smash hit is also the first song by a woman to simultaneously top all three of the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. Additionally, it is the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 ever released by a female country artist.

With 169,000 units sold in its first week, Langley’s Dandelion debuted at the pinnacle of the albums chart upon its release earlier this month. Her latest single, “Be Her”, has already reached No. 2 on the country songs chart and No. 8 on the Hot 100.

Featured image by Derek White/Getty Images for TNT Sports