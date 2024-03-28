3 Of The Best Folk Tiny Desk Concerts 

Who doesn’t love Tiny Desk concerts? They showcase the most honest and real versions of the musicians that grace their studios. And many of of those musicians are talented folk singers. It’s hard to pick which performances in the tiny NPR studio are the best of the best, but there are a few that stand out. Let’s take a look at three of the best folk Tiny Desk concerts thus far!

1. Hozier

This Irish singer/songwriter has been making waves in the last few years for his crooning ballads and fascinating storytelling abilities. Hozier’s Tiny Desk concert from nearly a decade ago still stands strong as one of his best performances. The performance reflects his more bluesy days, but the folk sound that’s at the core of his music shines through.

2. Nathaniel Rateliff

This folk singer/songwriter’s Tiny Desk concert was a delightful Americana-inspired performance that showed him at his very best: with simple instrumentation and his very recognizable voice. It’s a very raw and emotional performance that isn’t his first with NPR. Still, it’s a unique one that was performed at the Mercury Cafe in Denver, Colorado during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though it wasn’t filmed in NPR’s iconic studio, it’s still a delightful little concert.

3. Nickel Creek

NPR’s known for cramming bands into tiny spaces for their Tiny Desk series, but this performance from Nickel Creek doesn’t sound even close to cramped. The trio (and friends) performed a folksy medley of tunes complete with sharp harmonies, beautiful instrumentation, and the kind of storytelling you’d expect from a very talented folk band.

