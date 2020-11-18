Folk songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Rising Appalachia recently joined the Taylor Acoustic Sessions for an intimate performance of their song, “Synchronicity.”

Watch the performance below:

Sisters Leah and Chloe Smith form the core of Rising Appalachia, supported in this session by their guitarist David Brown. The band’s latest release, Leylines, blends folk, world and urban music, anchored by acoustic-based instruments including talking drum, n’goni, stand-up bass and banjo. Produced by acclaimed singer/songwriter Joe Henry, several special guests appear on the record, including folk legend Ani DiFranco, soulful songwriter Trevor Hall, and jazz trumpeter Maurice Turner.

On their “Synchronicity” performance here, the band uses a Taylor Builder’s Edition 717 WHB and a Taylor 314ce-N, a nylon string version of the popular model. The two guitarists are definitely in sync, interweaving solo guitar licks over a hypnotic, droning two-chord progression, while the sisters blend tight vocal harmonies.

“Synchronicity” speaks of the oneness and harmony needed to heal the world.

And I will heal you

And you will heal me

Planting sacred seeds of synchronicity

Throw down your guard and trust before you suspect

That there is nothing more

That this is all that you get

“We’re folk musicians at our core,” Leah explains in the band’s bio. “The experience of playing music together in one room, looking at each other, is the bedrock of what we do and how we’ve grown up with music. I think Joe very much felt that way as well. He was very clear at the beginning that he was going to encourage us to have as many elements of a live recording as possible.”

The band has performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series and recently appeared at DisclosureFest, a yoga/healing arts/music and vegan festival, and the Shakti Fest Reunion. Their new single, “Sometimes I,” was released last month and is available here.

Content presented in partnership with Taylor Guitars.