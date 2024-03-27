3 of the Best Country Tiny Desk Concerts

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts have long showcased beautifully toned-down and intimate performances from both up-and-comers and established icons in the music world. However, country musicians aren’t featured quite as often as other genre artists. That being said, there are a few performances from country artists on the platform that have been absolutely incredible. Let’s take a look at three of the best country Tiny Desk concerts to date!

This isn’t an exhaustive list, but we sure do hope more country artists are featured on NPR in the future.

1. Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is definitely at the top of the list of best country Tiny Desk concerts, and his simplicity is what makes him so enjoyable in this kind of setting. The performance features an acoustic guitar and his recognizable rasp, and nothing more. He’s truly a country icon of our generation, complete with all the staples of good country music: storytelling, talent, and heart.

2. Sturgill Simpson

It’s no surprise that this Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter made the list. His Tiny Desk performance is thick with emotion and shows Simpson at his most stripped-down and relaxed. In fact, it looks like he just got off a plane and came straight to NPR. He’s a great storyteller, and that translated well with his acoustic guitar.

3. Charley Crockett

Charley Crockett’s known for putting on a good show, and his Tiny Desk performance (accompanied by Kullen Fox) was no different. The whole thing feels like a mix between a relaxed, toned-down country opera and your typical Nashville street-busking performance. Crockett spun tales about folk heroes and sang in that old-fashioned way that’s hard not to love.

