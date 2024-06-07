Amid the process of re-recording her albums, Taylor Swift has shared a host of previously unreleased “vault” tracks. Even so, there are still plenty of songs that didn’t make the cut the first or second times around. Check out three of Swift‘s best-unreleased songs, below.

3 of the Best Unreleased Taylor Swift Songs You Need to Listen To

1. “Welcome Distraction”

The first song on our list of unreleased Taylor Swift songs comes from the years before she released her debut album. In “Welcome Distraction,” she sings about trying to swear off relationships, but finding it hard when a certain boy comes around. It’s oh-so country and catchy as anything she’s ever written. It’s a shame this song didn’t get a wider release.

I don’t know

Where I lost control

And couldn’t take it any longer

Must have been somewhere between

Your smile and the way you say my name

2. “Diary of Me”

“Diary of Me” also pre-dates Swift’s debut album, but it seems like it would find a comfortable home on Speak Now with its rocky tones. The lyrics in this unreleased Swift song prove just how adept a lyricist she was right from the onset of her career.

I’m a laid back

T-shirt, blue jean, mood ring kinda girl

Hey, yeah, what’s the word on you?

Lay low

I’m a mission rebel, angel devil

Little left of the middle

Sometimes I get temperamental

3. “R-E-V-E-N-G-E”

Swift has many songs about revenge, but as it turns out, she has even more hiding in her unreleased catalog. “R-E-V-E-N-G-E” functions more or less the same as “Picture to Burn” on her debut album, so it makes sense why Swift decided to scrap this song. Nevertheless, it’s a playful, biting song that showcases Swift’s edgier side. It’s more than worth a listen.

I could’ve keyed your car

I could’ve rolled your yard

I know the passwords to your emails and everything you do

I could’ve put them to good use

But I’m dressed to kill

And tonight I am going out on a date

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)