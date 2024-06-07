4 Underrated Country Music Albums From the 1970s You Need To Hear

In need of a good throwback? We’ve got you covered. The 1970s birthed some incredible country music and kicked off the careers of a number of stars who are still making music today. There are also quite a few beautiful pieces of work from that decade that have been somewhat forgotten by today’s country fans. If you want to enjoy a little 1970s flair, you should listen to these four underrated country music albums from the 1970s! Let’s take a look.

1. ‘Got No Bread, No Milk, No Money, But We Sure Got A Lot Of Love’ by James Talley

Back in the day, you could trade your woodworking skills from some time in the studio. At least, that’s what James Talley did. He managed to get ahold of the best session performers he could find in Nashville at the time and recorded Got No Bread, No Milk, No Money, But We Sure Got A Lot Of Love in 1973.

At the time, the album only had a few vinyl presses. Luckily, a major label decided to pick Talley up and launched a decades-long career. This OG album is still a fan favorite, but we think it’s criminally underrated.

2. ‘Silk Purse’ by Linda Ronstadt

It’s hard to imagine anything Linda Ronstadt has done could be considered underrated. However, Silk Purse is probably one of the most underrated country music albums from the 1970s, or at the very least Ronstadt’s most underrated release. This album doesn’t get as much love as Heart Like A Wheel or Simple Dreams, but it’s still a great little album that is worth at least one listen.

3. ‘Cowboys And Daddys’ by Bobby Bare

Bobby Bare has definitely gotten his flowers. He’s been reinstated as a Grand Ole Opry member (by none other than Garth Brooks), he’s a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and he’s got a Grammy under his belt. But Cowboys And Daddys has largely been forgotten by even the biggest country music fans. If you want a taste of classic country from 1975, this is the album to listen to. Preferably on vinyl, if you can find it.

4. ‘All I Ever Meant To Do Was Sing’ by Johnny Rodriguez

Johnny Rodriguez is widely considered to be one of the first big Latin-American country music singers. All I Ever Meant To Do Was Sing was his second album release, and it’s one of his most iconic. Rodriguez blended traditional country music with a Tex-Mex energy, resulting in a unique-for-the-time album that deserves more credit for its innovation in 1973.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

