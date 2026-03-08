Remember When Taylor Swift Won Her First Grammy Award in 2010?

The year 2010 was one for the books in country music. Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert got engaged, “Need You Now” by Lady Antebellum won Single of the Year, and Brooks & Dunn split up to pursue solo careers. The early 2000s were coming to a close, and with that came the rise of new stars. At the top of that list was none other than Taylor Swift, who had just turned 20.

By 2010, Swift had already proven herself to be a domineering force in country music. Even more impressively, one that could write her own songs. With 2007’s Fearless, Swift had proven that she could not only put together a project of merit but also that she could solo-write several of the songs on that project as a teenager.

At the 2010 Grammy Awards, a young Swift would secure her first-ever Grammy for “White Horse” off of Fearless. “This is, this is my first Grammy, you guys!” the 20-year-old exclaimed onstage. “I mean, this is a, this is a Grammy!”

On Speak Now later that year, Swift would write all of the songs by herself.

How Many Grammy’s Does Taylor Swift Have?

It’s hard to imagine a time when Taylor Swift wasn’t one of the biggest voices in pop music. However, it would be a while before the singer took a risk with 1989 and changed the trajectory of an already successful career. Let’s look at some more of Swift’s Grammy wins, from 2010 to present day.

After winning the award for “White Horse” and three other Fearless awards, Swift would take a year off from being nominated. Then, she won two awards for “Mean”: one for the song itself and one for solo performance.

For her album Red, which maintained her country identity while teasing a pop-influenced direction, Swift did not win any awards but was nominated in four categories. She did, however, take home an award for “Safe & Sound” the year prior.

Then, in 2016, Swift would win her second Album of the Year award for 1989. She also took home Best Music Video for “Bad Blood” and Best Pop Vocal Album. She wouldn’t win another Album of the Year until Folklore in 2021. In 2024, she would achieve the same feat with Midnights.

In total, Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammys and has been nominated for 58 awards. To this day, she is the only artist in Grammy history to win Album of the Year four times.

Photo by: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images