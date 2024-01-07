3 of the Most Random Samples Used in Hit Songs—Including a Metallica Masterpiece

Musicians have a certain ear. They hear things the average person does not. Simple, everyday objects can become an instrument if put in the right hands. Find three stellar, yet extremely random samples used in hit songs, below.

Anvil — “For Whom the Bells Toll,” Metallica

For a hill, men would kill, why? They do not know

Stiffened wounds test their pride

Men of five, still alive through the raging glow

Gone insane from the pain that they surely know

The anvil is one of those tools that seems resigned to a particular era. They don’t seem to be quite as popular as Looney Toons suggest. Nevertheless, Metallica seemed to have found a use for the object while recording “For Whom the Bells Toll.” Despite the title, the band felt they needed a more robust sound to relay the foreboding tolling. They opted for the anvil and, judging by the end result, it was an apt choice.

Dental Drill — “Bury a Friend,” Billie Eilish

What do you want from me?

Why don’t you run from me?

What are you wondering?

What do you know?

Why aren’t you scared of me?

Why do you care for me?

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Billie Eilish‘s music is anything but conventional. She has never been afraid to push the envelope. One of the best examples of that is the sample of a dental drill that she uses in “Bury a Friend.” Never has that shrill instrument sounded so appealing. She and her producer/brother FINNEAS spliced together an enticing rhythmic element with the most unlikely of sources.

Sex Noises — “Rocket Queen,” Guns N’ Roses

If I say I don’t need anyone, I can say these things to you

‘Cause I can turn on anyone just like I’ve turned on you

I’ve got a tongue like a razor, a sweet switchblade knife

And I can do you favors but then you’ll do whatever I like

Guns N’ Roses proved they were true hedonistic and volatile rockers on many occasions, but one moment that sticks out in the band’s history is the inclusion of sex noises in “Rocket Queen.” The NSFW noises that can be heard in the song are the product of a union between Axl Rose and drummer Steven Adler’s girlfriend, Adriana Smith.

