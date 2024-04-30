‘American Idol’ Top 7: Who Was Eliminated? Biggest Snubs and Fan Reactions

It’s that time of year where American Idol viewers are on the edge of their seat every week. In just a few weeks, a new champion will be crowned. Every note matters now. During Monday’s (April 29) episode, the season 22 contestants performed songs chosen for them in secret by the American Idol judges. Here’s who made it through to the final 7 and whose dreams are on hold for now.

Who Went Home On ‘American Idol’ Tonight?

Utah’s Kaibrienne “KB” Richins was a solid performer throughout season 22. Her raspy vocals were a crowd (and judge) pleaser week in and week out. The 20-year-old even survived singing for her life against three-time Idol competitor Alyssa Raghu. She was the first Utah native to reach the top 10 on Idol in 15 years. (The last was Megan Joy, of Sandy, who placed ninth on season 8 in 2009.)

Richins delivered another stellar performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor.” Unfortunately, it didn’t garner enough votes to keep her out of the bottom two. Judge Katy Perry opted to save McKenna Faith Breinholt, sending Richins home.

The night before, Richins honored a late friend with an emotional cover of 3 Doors Down’s “Here Without You” that earned high praise from judge Luke Bryan. “That song fits that gravel and grit in your voice, and the emotion of it was great,” the “Drunk on You” singer said. “One of my favorite performances by you.”

Many viewers were devastated to see the end of the road for Richins. “two of my top three have gone home within 24 hours,” one viewer lamented on X/Twitter. “kayko and kaibrienne i will avenge you both.”

Another viewer wrote, “Ugh, that was rough. Hate seeing Kaibrienne go – Love her.”

in absolutely NO world should kaibrienne and mckenna have been the bottom two. #americanidol — ava ♱ ミ☆ (@PARANOlALIV) April 30, 2024

The ‘Idol’ Clock Is Ticking On Katy Perry

The clock is winding down on season 22 of American Idol, which means Katy Perry’s judging stint is also nearing its end. The “Dark Horse” singer announced earlier this year that she planned to leave the show after seven seasons.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan has promised an emotional farewell to the Queen of Camp. “We know that she’s not gonna be here,” said country music’s five-time Entertainer of the Year. “But we’ve had a hell of a ride. It’s been fun.”

