‘Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey Shares Heartwarming Photo of First Child: “The World Is Desperate to Know You”

While many celebrities can’t wait to share any sort of good news with fans and the press, singer Halle Bailey enjoys keeping her professional and private life exactly that—private. Known for starring in The Little Mermaid, the star recently shocked fans when she uploaded a picture of her new baby boy, named Halo. The name isn’t what shocked fans—many of them had no idea that she was pregnant to begin with.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of her and Halo holding hands, Bailey captioned the post, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Gaining close to 3 million likes, the picture received countless comments from fans sharing their excitement and some claiming to have known the entire time. Back in November, one fan pointed to a picture of Bailey and suggested she showed signs of a “pregnancy nose.” The actress replied to the comment, insisting, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay.”

Bailey Shares Best Part About Being in Love

Besides welcoming a new son with boyfriend DDG, Bailey is also working on her new solo album, which she said comes from being in “deep, deep, real love.” The singer told People, “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love. This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about. It’s like, ‘What the heck did I just experience and go through?’ A whirlwind of amazingness. You never know what you’re capable of until you’re put through it.”

Having dated for almost two years in March, Bailey discussed the best part about being in love. “I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images