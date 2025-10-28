3 One-Hit Wonders From 1971 That Will Never Lose Their Spark

One-hit wonders come and go more often than not, but some of them (particularly from years like 1971) tend to stick around. Let’s take a look at a few somewhat underrated yet still playlist-worthy one-hit wonders from 1971 that I personally still love to listen to today!

“Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin

This rock tune was released in 1970, but it became a hefty Top 20 hit in the United States in 1971, so I’ll go ahead and include it here. “Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin is really such a great song. I love that twangy, kind of psychedelic introduction so much. This jam always seems to hit so well, decades after it was first released.

“Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin hit No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and did even better in Canada and Australia. Sadly, Tin Tin struggled to maintain their trajectory. They only hit the Hot 100 once more in 1971, and they never made it to the Top 40 again before their breakup in 1973.

“I’d Love To Change The World” by Ten Years After

This might just be the most underrated song on this list. That guitar track, the overall melody… a classic early-1970s rock tune for the ages, I’d say. “I’d Love To Change The World” by Ten Years After doesn’t get as much love as it should today, namely because it’s an instrumental track. And yet, after just one listen, it might just become your new favorite “walking around and thinking about stuff” song.

“I’d Love To Change The World” by Ten Years After peaked at No. 40 on the Hot 100. Unfortunately, after scoring that hit, the group never made it to the Top 40 again.

“Funky Nassau” by The Beginning Of The End

From the second this song kicks off, you know you’re in for a funky treat. This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from 1971 might just be my favorite funk song, and you might just agree with me there. “Funky Nassau” by The Beginning Of The End made it all the way to No. 15 on the Hot 100 and No. 31 on the UK charts. For some reason that I just can’t grasp, their subsequent singles didn’t chart at all. The Beginning Of The End would later break up in 1975.

