On This Day in 2016, Elvis Presley Broke a Chart Record with a Posthumous Album That Featured Orchestra-Backed Recordings of His Classic Hits

On this day (October 28) in 2016, Elvis Presley’s The Wonder of You debuted at No. 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart. This gave the late King of Rock and Roll his 13th chart-topping album in the United Kingdom, a feat no other solo artist had accomplished at that time.

Before The Wonder of You reached the top of the chart, Madonna held the record. Her 2012 LP, MDNA, became her 12th chart-topper on the UK Albums Chart. If I Can Dream, a posthumously released Presley compilation, tied the record on November 6, 2015. Less than a year later, the King took the record.

The record-breaking album features new versions of some of Presley’s most beloved songs. The album’s producers used the archival recordings of Presley’s voice paired with new arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The tracklist includes “Suspicious Minds,” “Amazing Grace,” “Always on My Mind,” and more.

Presley landed his first UK No. 1 album with Rock ‘N’ Roll in November 1956. He sent seven more albums to the top of the chart before his passing on August 16, 1977. Less than a month later, on September 4, Presley received his first posthumous No. 1 with Elvis’ 40 Greatest. Interestingly, the massive compilation album dropped nearly three years before his death, in October 1974.

Elvis Presley No Longer Holds the Record

Elvis Presley held the record for most No. 1 albums from a solo artist in the United Kingdom for six years. Robbie Williams tied the record in 2019 when The Christmas Present became his 13th chart-topping album. Three years later, he took the lead when XXV took the top spot. Earlier this year, he took the tally to 15 when Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) reached No. 1.

Williams didn’t just break Elvis Presley’s chart record, which is limited to solo artists. He also pulled ahead of The Rolling Stones, who have topped the chart 14 times. Additionally, he tied with The Beatles, who have the most UK No. 1 albums in history.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift pulled into second place. The Life of a Showgirl was her 14th No. 1 album.

Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images