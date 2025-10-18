3 One-Hit Wonders From 1976 That Sitcom Fans Will Recognize

People growing up today watching TV might not know it, but the 70s, 80s, and 90s were excellent eras for sitcoms. Today, television is a much different thing. Miniseries on streaming platforms more resemble movies than they do Fonzie and Richie Cunningham getting into mischief at Al’s Diner. But that’s the only constant in life: change.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nevertheless, in the 70s, when sitcoms were really at their height, several of the theme songs from the TV shows rocketed up the pop charts. No, really! And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1976 that sitcom fans will surely recognize.

“Happy Days” by Pratt & McClain from ‘Pratt & McClain Featuring Happy Days’ (1976)

This tune, which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, was the theme song for the popular 1970s sitcom Happy Days. The show, which was about the 1950s and featured the leather jacket-wearing cool cat Fonzie, has been a hit throughout the 20th century. Even in the 90s, kids would watch reruns at night before bed or during the day while homesick from school. Every day is a happy day thanks to this timeless track.

“Making Our Dreams Come True” by Cyndi Grecco from ‘Making Our Dreams Come True’ (1976)

Not only was Happy Days super popular, but it created several spin-off shows, including Laverne & Shirley. And the theme song for that offering was this tune, “Making Our Dreams Come True” by Cyndi Grecco. The theme song went on to hit No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, making both the show and its signature track surprise—but welcomed—hits.

“Welcome Back” by John Sebastian from ‘Welcome Back’ (1976)

Not to be outdone by the Happy Days wave, however, John Sebastian’s tune “Welcome Back” raced up the Billboard Hot 100 charts and hit the top spot in 1976. Indeed, that’s just how popular the theme song for the school-centered sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter was. Not only did the show discover actor John Travolta, but it also discovered musician John Sebastian, too!

Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images