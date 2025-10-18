4 Bittersweet Tracks From Richard Ashcroft’s New Solo Album, ‘Lovin’ You’

Richard Ashcroft isn’t the first legend to continue making music under the giant shadow of a masterpiece. His former band, The Verve, broke up following Urban Hymns, just as the singer had finally reached the Oasis-level heights he’d chased since 1993.

But Ashcroft has returned with his first solo album of new material in seven years. Lovin’ You and its bittersweet tracks may be his best solo effort yet. Let’s highlight a few gems from one of England’s finest Northern Souls.

“Lover”

The first single from Lovin’ You finds Richard Ashcroft sampling for the first time since The Rolling Stones finally returned the publishing rights to “Bitter Sweet Symphony”. On “Lover”, he recorded a song that’s essentially one giant chorus with a hook from Joan Armatrading’s “Love And Affection”. Remember, Britpop offered a response to America’s gloomy grunge in the 90s. And here, Ashcroft returns with the kind of joy he brought to stadiums opening for Oasis this summer.

“Lovin’ You”

Another sample. This time, “Mad Richard” plucks a riff from Mason Williams’s “Classical Gas”. Sticking to the symphonic theme, desperate love, with the kind of swagger resulting in Richard Ashcroft’s unhinged nickname in the 90s. He’s on the Grand Corniche, overwhelmed with the sights of the French Riviera and a romantic partner. His wife and former Spiritualized keyboardist Kate Radley likely inspired Ashcroft’s earnest banger, with an earworm built for Wembley.

“I’m A Rebel”

“I’m A Rebel” features producer Mirwais, who is best known for helping propel Madonna’s 2000 album Music with acid bass and crushing beats. You might have expected Richard Ashcroft to travel back on some Britpop nostalgia trip. But here he glimpses another part of 90s culture: The dance club. He sings most of the tune in falsetto, another reminder of why he became one of the most iconic voices of his generation. He also shares a boldness with Madonna, who called her album Music. Five years before Madge’s record, The Verve released “This Is Music” as the first single from their second album, A Northern Soul.

“Heavy News”

Lovin’ You benefits from a powerful mix by Mark “Spike” Stent. And it’s not only the dance-pop tracks revealing Richard Ashcroft’s newfound creative power. “Heavy News” reminds me of the kind of hazy mantra The Verve established on Urban Hymns, specifically “Come On” and “The Rolling People”. Ashcroft isn’t the first to notice our current chaotic times. But instead of sounding like a politician, he offers an empowerment anthem that echoes the populist rage of “Bitter Sweet Symphony”.

