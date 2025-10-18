5 Incredible Albums Released 45 Years Ago This Month in October 1980

We do these anniversary album retrospectives just about every week. Sometimes we have to reach a little deeper to find a fourth or fifth album that stands the test of time. But that’s certainly not the case with the batch that we uncovered from October 1980.

Videos by American Songwriter

Not only is this quintet of records noteworthy in terms of the impact on each artist’s career, but they’ve also all achieved classic status when it comes to the music world as a whole. Let’s look back at the plentiful musical bounty from 45 years ago this month with a few of the best albums released in October 1980!

‘The River’ by Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen had a single album lined up and ready to go in 1979. But at the last minute, he decided he wanted a release that captures all the extremes of joy and sorrow that comprise human existence. The River features some of Springsteen’s goofiest rockers knocking up against haunting narratives like the title track and “Independence Day”. He cuts the E Street Band loose in exhilarating fashion, and then quiets it down to a hush on “Stolen Car” and “Wreck On The Highway”. It’s a big-tent approach, and Springsteen had plenty in his songwriting arsenal to justify it.

‘Making Movies’ by Dire Straits

Dire Straits joined the long list of classic artists who delivered a masterwork with their third album. Jimmy Iovine’s production added a bit more rock heft to the band’s soulful pub swing. But Mark Knopfler’s brilliant songwriting ultimately carries the day. The album title is apropos, since Knopfler delivers seven cinematic tales, of which six are absolute gems. (Only the closing track “Les Boys” falters a bit by comparison to the others.) Standouts include desperately romantic tracks like “Romeo And Juliet”, “Tunnel Of Love”, and “Hand In Hand”.

‘Remain In Light’ by Talking Heads

This one has to be one of the most famous albums released in October 1980. The story goes that producer Brian Eno threw out any early recordings for this project that sounded too much like songs. Exaggeration perhaps, but it’s true that the Talking Heads hit a peak here with a kind of anti-rock strategy. The first three tracks skitter about on frenetic beats, odd chord changes, and David Byrne’s non-sequiturs. Most of the second half of the record oozes atmosphere and dread. And the fulcrum between the two approaches is “Once In A Lifetime”, a musically joyous song, ironic because the lyrics suggest that even the most stable foundations can collapse beneath your feet.

‘Zenyatta Mondatta’ by The Police

Perfectionists that they were, The Police bemoaned that they rushed the release of their third album because they were under a deadline. To most of the rest of the world, the album sounded like effortless, eclectic pop brilliance. There’s a breeziness here that separates itself from the brooding nature of much of the rest of their catalog. Even “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”, which tells a dark tale, breaks into joyous ska. The instrumental chemistry makes even lighthearted songs like “Canary In A Coalmine” and “De Do Do, De Da Da Da” soar.

‘Boy’ by U2

If you haven’t checked back into Boy in a while, you might be surprised to find how much of the U2 formula was already intact. The Edge’s inventive guitar structures, Adam Clayton’s lockstep bass grooves, Larry Mullin Jr.’s battering drums, and Bono’s whoops and hollers in melodically engaging patterns: All make their presence felt on the band’s debut LP. They didn’t have a lot to sing about just yet, but that’s not a dealbreaker. It just means that listeners can focus on the thrill of the sounds being made on thrillers like “I Will Follow” and “The Electric Co.”.

Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns