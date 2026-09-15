3 One-Hit Wonders From 1992 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Some songs can get you floating down the aisles. You hear them, and you forget your bills at home, that the car won’t start, that the cat needs a new hip, that the roof is falling and letting the rain in. Who cares about all that when a great song is on?

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that put us in a great mood to shop. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1992 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes from ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’ (1992)

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There isn’t a person on this planet who dislikes this song. Indeed, “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes has a universal approval rating. That’s why, even though the tune has been out for nearly 35 years, it still appears in television ads and movies regularly. There is just something about the acoustic-driven offering. It’s pleasant. It’s welcoming. And when the chorus comes in, you bask in melody and rhythm like it’s coming down in a warm, glorious waterfall. No wonder this tune is on so often in shopping malls and grocery stores!

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus from ‘Some Gave All’ (1992)

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Not only is this song fun and easy to listen to, but it’s also funny. The chorus, despite being catchy and memorable, is just goofy. It’s unclear whether or not country star Billy Ray Cyrus meant this track to be humorous when he sang it—but it is, nonetheless. In the end, though, it doesn’t much matter. The track is memorable, plain and simple. It was a hit, too, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Today, the 1992 offering is one we all know well. It’s always on in the background somehow—especially in grocery stores and shopping malls.

“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred from ‘Up’ (1992)

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When you walk into your favorite shopping mall, chances are you head to the hip stores. You know, those shops that sell the funny graphic t-shirts, those shops that sell the lava lamps and the faux street signs you wouldn’t want your mother to see. Well, the music playing in those shops can be quite edgy, too. And the playlists often include the popular 1992 tune, “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. The track just gets you in the mood to buy your next favorite outfit! It’s practically science!

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