3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Should Have Been as Big as The Beatles

Some musicians from the 1960s did not get as much love or chart attention as they deserved, and have since been firmly planted in the category of one-hit wonders. Not only do I think the following three bands don’t deserve the one-hit wonder title, but I think they deserved the chance to be as big as The Beatles, or at least have that same kind of potential, in their respective genres.

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s worth noting that I’m not delusional enough to think that any band, especially anyone from my self-indulgent list of favorites, could have been bigger than The Beatles. I simply wish the following one-hit wonders from the 1960s had a better chance at achieving widespread fame. Don’t come for me, please!

The Surfaris

The Surfaris single-handedly produced the most memorable surf rock song of all time, “Wipe Out”, in 1963. It was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Few songs have been used as often as this instrumental gem in films, TV shows, and even other songs as samples.

Much of the band’s other music was excellent as well, so I don’t get how they didn’t find more charting success after “Wipe Out”. Unfortunately, the original version of the band broke up in 1966.

The Trashmen

Ah, The Trashmen. When I think of garage rock, I think of them. Honestly, when I think of punk rock before punk rock existed, I think of them. Most would know The Trashmen by their only Top 30 hit song, “Surfin’ Bird”, from 1963. That surreal little song made it to No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

The group struggled to maintain that kind of success on the charts. The Trashmen ended up breaking up in 1967 before getting back together years later in 1982. I would have loved for this oddball group of very talented musicians to have gotten more attention, even in the underground scene.

Buffalo Springfield

For a supergroup as incredibly good as Buffalo Springfield, I’m still shocked that this group is technically considered a one-hit wonder. And I personally think these technical one-hit wonders from the 1960s should have been significantly more famous. Maybe Beatlemania-level fame wouldn’t be possible, but they certainly deserved better. Alas, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Despite being made up of the likes of Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Bruce Palmer, and a number of other amazing musicians, Buffalo Springfield’s only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart was the 1967 song “For What It’s Worth”, which peaked at No. 7. They enjoyed some greater success in Canada that year. But after just a handful of years together, the band called it quits in 1968.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images